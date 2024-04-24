Tropical Treasures

× Expand Lopez-Cortez with Emerald Lounge’s Fog Cutter (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Emerald Lounge is one of Richmond’s gold standard (gemstone standard?) cocktail bars. When a drink from the Union Hill tropical-themed destination is placed in front of you, there’s an unspoken promise from the bartenders that it’s going to be a banger. Much of that platinum level craftsmanship and detail is owed to the passion of Bar Manager Marcelo Lopez-Cortez, a longtime member of The Jasper crew who learned his chops from a couple of Richmond bartending OGs.

Richmond magazine: How did your bartending journey begin?

Marcelo Lopez-Cortez: My first bar gig was Cous Cous. I was young, 24. I helped open The Jasper in 2018, then took The Emerald Lounge bar manager position when it opened. Owners Brandon Peck, Thomas Leggett and Mattias Hagglund have always been wonderful people to work for. It opens your eyes to how the industry can have longevity and be there for you.

RM: What do you enjoy most about your job?

Lopez-Cortez: The people. And my co-workers. People come in for the first time and say that they love it here, then become regulars. Building that trust with complete strangers. Drink-making is an important skill to have, but I think hospitality always trumps drink-making.

RM: What are some of your favorite cocktails on the menu?

Lopez-Cortez: I’m a big fan of the Fog Cutter, it’s a cool, classic Tiki drink. It has gin, so it deviates from the heavy rum Tiki echelon. It also incorporates brandy. The joke goes: Have one, it’ll clear the fog … have two, and you might get lost in it. Another favorite is the Mangonada, one of our frozen drinks. It’s a take on the shaved ice and fruit concoction that you’d find in the streets of Mexico. We take a mango margarita, jazz it up with chamoy and Tajin, and stick a tamarind straw in there. Savory, bitter, tart, citrusy.

RM: Is there anything you’d like to say about the industry in general?

Lopez-Cortez: I wish Virginia ABC was easier to work with. They have some great employees that I’ve formed strong relationships with, but I wish it wasn’t so expensive to bring in new products, especially small brands. It’s really limiting. With a developing market, there should be more allowance for change and growth.