Richmond Food News: June 27-July 3

× Expand Summer is in full swing, and we’ve got a hefty list of ways to lean into the seasonal spirit, including sip suggestions from Beverage Director Sophia Kim of Alewife (the Church Hill restaurant’s smoked trout dip is pictured above). (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Roaring Reinvestment

If it’s been a while since you pulled up to Southern-inspired Lunch and Supper for some fried green tomatoes or braised short ribs, it may look a bit different. After a dozen years in business, and the unfolding of the burgeoning neighborhood around it, the Scott’s Addition restaurant has received a face-lift from owner (and woodworker) Rick Lyons. (Richmond magazine)

Summer Grubbin’

Thirsty for a bit of edible summer inspo? We’ve compiled some of our favorite ways to salute the season, from farmers market must-buys to bites that pair perfectly with sunshine — including a bangin’ pimento BLT and a sprinkle-studded cone from a nostalgic ice cream stand. We also chat with local beverage pros from Alewife, Second Bottle, Penny’s Wine Shop and The Cask Cafe to see what they’re sipping on during the dog days, and we offer itineraries for four food-centric regional road trips. (Richmond magazine)

Liquid Travel

Who says you need to hop on a plane to be transported? In this month’s Open Tab, writer Bird Cox pops into Kismet Modern Indian for some boozy warm-weather vacation vibes via the cocktail menu. Discover three refreshing sips, including the melon-forward Emerald Rain, the ultimate summer crusher. (Richmond magazine)

Sausage Party

It’s been a busy year for Kyle Morse of The Mayor. First, the former chef secured a deal with Kroger to land his heritage breed sausages in nearly 40 outposts of the grocery chain, and now, he’s got keys to new digs. Morse plans to take over the shuttered Carytown Cupcake space, which closed last weekend after 15 years, and introduce Hots & Brats, a more permanent version of his handheld-themed pop-up. The brick-and-mortar will also double as a retail location for his sausage biz. If you want a sneak peek, he’ll be popping up this Friday and Sunday. (News release)

Mark Those Calendars

Hop heads, sour enthusiasts and beer fans, The Veil Brewing Co. is inviting over 45 breweries from around the world to join them for the sudsiest party/fundraiser of the year — and you’re invited. Forever Summer Fest is back at Main Street Station (the upper level) on July 27. Tickets are $70 and come with unlimited pours.

An all-white-attire, internationally celebrated and Paris-born affair, Diner en Blanc is returning to Richmond for year seven on Sept. 14. Act quick, tickets sell out every year. Part of the event’s allure lies in its mystery: The location of Diner En Blanc is revealed the morning of the event. And part of its charm is that it’s BYO, from the white tables and chairs to the food, with mingling encouraged.

ICYMI

A dreamy, cozy-up-with-a-cup sort of spot, the cafe-bookstore combo Abi’s Books & Brews is coming soon to Cary Street. (Richmond magazine)

Get reacquainted with popular Patterson Avenue stalwart Tiki Tiki in our latest Remember That Place? feature. (Richmond magazine)

From a traveling gelato cart to fruity ice pops, swirly soft serve and tropical cocktails, keep cool with our guide to nondairy frozen treats in RVA. (Richmond magazine)

Pizza Bones dough queen and owner of Friend Bar Ashley Patino spills the important deets, including her favorite martinis and top tunes. (Richmond magazine)

After a decade-plus in Shockoe Bottom, Tio Pablo will shutter its brick-and-mortar taqueria on Friday, June 28. Owners say that they are assessing what’s next and that they will continue to offer catering and events.

PSA: Next week marks a holiday for many, and a time when restaurants traditionally take an annual pause. To save yourself any dining disappointment, be sure to peep business Instagram pages or websites before making plans.

Summer Supper Somm kicked off this week at Lehja, and it is full steam ahead for the juicy annual tomato tour. The stars of the traveling dinner series: ’maters from Hanover’s Village Garden — which grows over 300 varieties — and wines from Barboursville Vineyards. SSS continues through the end of August and includes a few out-of-town stops, too.

RVA Love

Oh, no big deal, just Richmond making CNN’s list of top cities to visit. Shout-out to our small city/big town for earning a spot, and to our food scene for getting a load of credit. Lindsey Food Group received a nod, along with The Mantu, Triple Crossing Beer, Vasen Brewing Co., The Veil Brewing Co., Floris, Urban Hang Suite, L’Opossum, Stella’s, Lemaire and more.

Upcoming Events