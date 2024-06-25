Liquid Travel

× Expand The Tiger’s Tail cocktail at Kismet Modern Indian (Photo by Jay Paul)

The bar menu at Kismet Modern Indian smacks of warm-weather vacation vibes: melon, blood orange, hibiscus, coconut, ginger, pomegranate. Just reading it is refreshing. That’s what managing partner Sachin Mahajan was going for when planning the spacious and modern, globe-lit spot on Broad. “Most Indian restaurants are in a more formal setting without a craft cocktail bar, but our goal was to make it more fun,” he says. “We focus on cocktails; it’s a core part of the dining experience there. Most people don’t think of an Indian restaurant for the bar program.” Mahajan says he’s aiming to change that with a creative, fresh drink list. His go-to is a gimlet, and they’ve got a great “salt and pepper” iteration made with black pepper-infused gin (surprisingly floral, subtly spicy). Other high notes:

The Tiger’s Tail — which can be made as a mocktail — uses Italian blood oranges, tequila, turmeric, chile and Fever Tree ginger ale. It’s a crowd favorite.

A layered beauty, Temple of Salt is a take on a whiskey sour. The addition of aquafaba (the cooking water for legumes such as chick peas) leads to a silky, vegan version of egg white foam, and Chartreuse offers a bitter brightness. Mahajan says that despite being a bourbon drink, “It tastes really refreshing.”

Emerald Rain is one of those sparkly, brut-based drinks that you wish was served by the pitcher. A chilly, just-sweet-enough complement to pretty much anything, its melon-forward flavor hypes up salty foods, and an assist from aperitif Lillet Blanc embroiders fruit flavor with flowers and mint to keep you coming back.