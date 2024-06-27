A Roaring Reinvestment

× 1 of 5 Expand Dining room inside Supper × 2 of 5 Expand The woodworking inside the space was done by owner Rick Lyons. × 3 of 5 Expand The former catering space has been converted into a dining room. × 4 of 5 Expand Bar area inside Supper × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

In his early days, restaurateur Rick Lyons worked as a barkeep for several area watering holes, including The Republic and Bandito’s Burrito Lounge. After years of crazy hours and late nights, Lyons’ motivations and desires changed. Shifting back to his food roots, in 2011 he opened the Southern brunch restaurant Lunch on the corner of Summit Avenue and W. Marshall Street in then-quiet Scott’s Addition. Next came Supper, and Lyons took over the entire block with the introduction of the event space The Urban Roost a few years later.

Last month marked the beginning of a next chapter for Lunch and Supper. Lyons says they dissolved their catering operation at the beginning of 2024 to focus on expansion and the reintroduction of the restaurant. After receiving a refresh and renovation, the former catering space at the back of the beer garden has been transformed into the new home of Supper (3023 W. Marshall St.)

“Richmond wanted something new and fresh,” says the owner of Rueger Restaurant Group, who also formerly operated Starlite and Brunch. “Being in Scott’s Addition, we wanted to keep things new and interesting for the growing area.”

From the custom-carved wood table tops and bar to the thoughtfully crafted charcuterie boards the crew smoke their meats on in the beer garden, every wooden creation has been designed and executed by Lyons and his team, with whom he collaborates on a lot of projects.

“I always tell people I’m a woodworker by trade, restaurateur by default,” he states.

To accompany this woodwork, they have filled the recently renovated space with plants. The booths are a natural shade of green, the lights are vintage-looking and the wall decorations reflect the natural aesthetic throughout.

Diners don’t need to worry — favorites such as chicken and waffles and braised boneless short ribs are here to stay, as the menu will remain intact. The main focus at the new space will be showcasing specials that highlight local vendors, as well as meats du jour (limited-edition smoked offerings). Supper is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Besides the beloved food, Lyons says staff is what truly brings this Southern smokehouse to a whole other level. Most of their team is tenured, including Dana Godby, who has been working with Lyons for 24 years. “The greatest asset here is our staff," Lyons says. "Here we are all about them and the experience.” There will be minimal changes for this group of friendly faces, who welcome regulars, locals, newcomers and out-of-towners alike.

With 12 years having flown by just like that, one question at the front of our minds is, why now? Lyons hopes the renovations will inspire people to come and support them, but also, and most importantly, will help diners have a positive experience as the team continues to “serve smiles."

“I saw an opportunity and wanted to take the next step,” Lyons says. “We have used the event space as a bar and dining area since the pandemic, so it seemed like a good choice to decorate the space and keep it going.”