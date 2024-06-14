Spotlight: Ashley Patino

× 1 of 4 Expand Ashley Patino of Pizza Bones (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe) × 2 of 4 Expand Together Vintage at Pizza Bones (Photo by Nick Moore) × 3 of 4 Expand The gin martini at Joe’s Inn (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy En Su Boca Prev Next

Hungry Callings

“I crave Greek salads at Joe’s Inn pretty often, chips and margs at En Su Boca, happy hour at The Jasper, and fries and gin bloody marys at Bamboo [Cafe].”

Community Calendar

“On June 16, we are celebrating our three-year anniversary. Our events coordinator is putting together a slew of summer events, with board game meetups on Saturdays, Monday movie nights, and performances on Wednesdays and Sundays.“

Pizza Pairings

“Every time I even look at Koppitsch Rozsa, I want to drink it. It is so much more than a rosé — juicier, denser, longer, with personality.”

The Perfect ’Tini

“Joe’s Inn. They have Beefeater and other, better gin options, but what seals it is the glassware. The edges of the glasses are perfectly tapered at the top to add elegance and avoid spillage.”

Tools of the Trade

“Bench knives and sturdy bowl scrapers. You can clean, scrape, cut and round. When making bread or pizza dough, it feels like an extension of your hand.”

Bop Till You Drop

“Future Islands and Carly Rae Jepson have been on my most-listened-to artists list for years. I gravitate to female vocals, though, and recently made a two-hour playlist with one song from each female artist that I adore called All My Femmes.”