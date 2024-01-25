Richmond Food News: Jan. 25-31

× Expand Fancy, sprinkle-studded funnel cake awaits at Bingo Beer Co., part of a refreshed menu developed in consultation with local restaurateur Brittanny Anderson. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Shawarma Shuffle

The Richmond dining scene loves a level up, and the latest venture to do so is Scott’s Shawarma. After renting out a deli counter inside a bodega for nearly two years, owner Mahmoud Farah has debuted his own full-service, dine-in Middle Eastern eatery in the Fan. Bonus: It’s open late for all those who observe a fourth meal. (Richmond magazine)

Don’t Be Cruel

Paging all plant-based eaters (and those who enjoy dabbling in meat-free meals): In this month’s 5 Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele tracks down crave-worthy vegan bites from a beloved sushi roll at a Fan standby to plump Afghan dumplings and a seafood-less riff on lox. (Richmond magazine)

¡Salud!

Not only is modern Mexican restaurant Lolita’s a vibe-y destination in Carytown, it also boasts a creative cocktail program that embraces everything from chiles to chocolate. The brains behind the bar? Adan Velis, an industry pro responsible for drink menus at watering holes such as The Jungle Room and Sabai. (Richmond magazine)

Hop to It

Seltzer has been all the rage in recent years, but after giving up alcohol, Ryan Coleman was looking for something a little less La Croix and a bit more craft beverage. Aiming to add a punch to plain bubbles, he began canning his own drinks and producing the nonalcoholic Hike Hopped Seltzer. (Richmond magazine)

B-I-N-G-O

The triple threat chef and restaurateur behind Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery has brought her edible expertise to Bingo Beer Co. After being approached by Bingo co-owner Jay Bayer, Brittanny Anderson reimagined the menu at the brew-cade in what she describes as a fun new challenge focused on consistency and scale. Pop in for an herbaceous chopped Italian salad, crispy calamari, tavern-style pizza pies and a ridiculously fun funnel cake topped with rum-soaked pineapples and, of course, cherries. P.S.: Peep the newly finished renovations inside.

RVADine Adieus

On its second anniversary, Richmond’s first food hall, Hatch Local, will shutter and transition into its next chapter. No longer hosting food vendors, the space will serve as a business incubator offering assistance to food and beverage purveyors. Stay tuned for more details. (News release)

After years of building a fan base and putting out supreme suds, Capsoul Brewing is pausing operations, citing challenges from infrastructure to team members moving on. Founded by Eric Jackson, Capsoul has been working toward becoming the city’s first Black-owned brewery.

Known for its over-the-top milkshakes bedecked with churros and cake slices, Coco + Hazel will say goodbye its Tuckahoe shop on Feb. 25 after a five-year run. Fear not, sweets enthusiasts: The Bon Air outpost remains.

The Stables Market, a grab-and-go cafe at Libbie Mill-Midtown and an offshoot venture from the owner of The Stables at Belmont in the Museum District, has announced the business has been sold with new operators on the way.

ICYMI

The owners of Lost Letter debuted their shiny new oyster-centric concept, Lillian, last weekend. Snag a seat at the 52-foot-long bar to dive into bivalves from coast to coast, cured meats, tinned fish and refreshing libations. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for a little dining inspo? My fellow editors and I shout out our recent faves in the revived series Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

New York transplants and husband-and-wife duo Jesse and Julie Roberts are drawing lines of devotees with their sourdough bagel pop-up, Sunday Bagel. (Richmond magazine)

The James Beard Foundation rolled out its list of semifinalist nominees for 2024, and Richmond was left out of the mix, a trend that began after the 2020 slate, when Lehja chef-owner Sunny Baweja and Sub Rosa Bakery co-owner Evin Dogu were recognized. Travis Milton, former chef at Richmond’s bygone Comfort restaurant who currently helms Appalachian-inspired Hickory restaurant in Bristol, was nominated for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

The crew behind Y Tu Mama have revealed the name for their forthcoming venture. Stay tuned for El Cochi Loco in Scott’s Addition.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has announcing Discover Virginia Roots, a forthcoming series of suds and music that showcase Virginia-grown ingredients paired with a popular cover band from the state. First up is Peach Tripel, which will make its debut with a concert from Grateful Dead tribute band Suggest Rhythm.

Buskey Cider has filled its food gap after launching a short-lived concept earlier this year. Parked behind the cidery, Kobop will host an official debut party on Jan. 27, serving a menu of Korean fusion eats including bao buns, birria tacos and sticky nugs.

Restaurateur Mai Nguyen has expanded her comfort food empire. The owner of Pho So 1 has introduced Pho 60 Cafe at 10201 Midlothian Turnpike.

Brecotea, the Asian-inspired bakery featuring crepe cakes and boba and milk teas, has expanded with a second area outpost of the North Carolina-based business. The Midlothian shop is now open at 11544 Busy St.

Upcoming Events

Vegan 72, Multiple locations (Jan. 23-28): A super-sized vegan affair with dozens of restaurants across the region serving up plant-based specials

Australia Day, Jardin (Jan. 26): Sip on selections from the land down under; sausage rolls will also be on the menu.

Intro to Indian Cooking, The Kitchen Classroom (Jan. 28): Learn how to whip up butter chicken, saag paneer and naan during the hands-on class.

Burns Night Supper, Rare Olde Times (Jan. 28): Celebrate Scottish poet Robbie Burns with haggis, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, and drink pairings.

Nectar Pop-up, Odyssey (Jan. 29): Dishes that pay homage to Latin flavors

Taste of New Orleans, Natalie’s (Jan. 29): As part of Natalie’s Voyage dinner series, chef Alex Vazquez will prepare five dishes with cocktail pairings from The Verdant Lady.

Wine Dinner, 21 Spoons (Jan. 30): A Southern-inspired meal led by Quincy Jackson, a former White House chef

