Purveyor: Hike Hopped Seltzer

× Expand Photo courtesy Hike Hopped Seltzer

History: Ryan Coleman, owner of Hike Hopped Seltzer, aims to supply an alcohol-free option for those missing out on the social aspect of drinking beer. Coleman started brewing hopped seltzer to help himself quit drinking alcohol and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Looking to add a punch to plain seltzer, he turned to hops, which his sister grew. After receiving positive feedback from friends and family, establishing connections with local breweries and losing his job following the writer’s strike, he established Hike Hopped Seltzer in 2023.

Specialties: Coleman dubs his seltzers “anti-beer,” the message reflected in the company’s identity. From the labels on the cans to the take-down marketing campaigns against beer corporations, Hike Hopped Seltzer’s branding is described by Coleman as “in your face.”

Production: Hike Hopped Seltzers are a combination of Citra hops, water and carbonation, ditching the complexities of the brewing process. The effervescent, sugar-free, zero-calorie, gluten-free drinks are produced at Frothy Moon Brewhouse in Williamsburg.

Buy: Hike Hopped Seltzers are available at over 25 retailers, music venues and bars in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg, the Outer Banks in North Carolina and Washington, D.C. Visit hikehoppedseltzer.com for store locations.