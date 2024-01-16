Best Bites: January 2024

× Expand Roti Green Curry at Patio Thai (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Roti Green Curry

$9.98 at The Patio Thai, 103 E. Cary St.

A bowl of minced chicken and sliced bamboo shoots swim in green curry coconut broth, demanding to be sopped up by housemade roti, its spongy sidekick. This is how I kick off the meal at Patio Thai. After an ownership change in 2018, the spacious yet cozy Monroe Ward restaurant is now helmed by Tintin Khawplod and Jessie Moonkaew. —Eileen Mellon

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15 at Chillin & Grillin Shack, 5512 Mechanicsville Turnpike

The slow-smoked brisket created by pitmaster Marc Adams, perfectly paired with a sweet and slightly tangy housemade sauce, creates a fusion of flavor perched on a warm bun. The tender brisket comes with coleslaw and a choice of a side. Adams co-owns the Mechanicsville carryout-only spot with his wife, Daniele, and they also run a food truck. —Nicole Cohen

Creamy Tomato and Gnocchi Soup

$13.50 from Big Soup

Once the temperatures started to dip, it was time to activate soup mode. Birdhouse Farmers Market staple Big Soup makes delicious takeaway soups, salads, breads and sides, but the pasta-adjacent tomato and gnocchi variety has become my go-to meal for cold nights. Tomato soup with San Marzano tomatoes gets even better (and more filling) with organic cream, a Parmesan blend and potato dumplings. —Kevin Johnson

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$13.79 at Basically Halal, 316 N. Arch Road, Suite A

Tucked into a tiny commercial strip off Midlothian Turnpike is a taste of the Middle East, served up by two friends from James River High School. The shawarma platter includes evenly and expertly spiced marinated chicken atop moist, fluffy rice, accented with assorted pickles and a lightly dressed cucumber-tomato salad, all laced with a tahini and pomegranate molasses drizzle. Tangy, creamy, sweet, sour, savory — sold. —Mandy Loy