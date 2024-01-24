Don’t Be Cruel

× Expand The Veganzilla Roll at Sticky Rice (Photo courtesy Sticky Rice)

1. Veganzilla Roll

$16.59 at Sticky Rice

A longtime staple for veggie specialty rolls (plus tots!), Fan District bar Sticky Rice serves up one of the heartiest inside-out chef’s rolls in Richmond — the Veganzilla. Tempura-fried tofu, avocado and cucumber nestle against spicy vegan mayo, wasabi and shredded carrots. But it’s the vegan eel sauce and dusting of Japanese seven spice that pulls this monster mash together.

2. State Fair

$9 at Horne Dogs

This nostalgic plant-based frank fills a corn dog-inspired bun before getting smeared with spicy mustard and topped with caramelized onions and pickled peppers — it’s a carnival ride in your mouth. Find the Horne Dogs crew, a silly bunch who recently celebrated their second anniversary, popping up throughout the city at places from Helen’s to Cobra Burger. Pro tip: Save room for dessert, such as vegan banana pudding.

3. Jackfruit Burrito (El Vegano)

$14.99 at Bad Hombres

When you’re craving a burrito that’s the size of your forearm, Bad Hombres, located in Broad Street ghost kitchen ChefSuite, delivers. The hefty El Vegano is loaded with shredded, carnitas-seasoned jackfruit and sauteed sweet plantains, steamed rice and beans, tangy pickled onions and cilantro-lime drizzle.

4. Vegan Mantu

$14 at The Mantu

Elegant plates in a contemporary atmosphere are what you’ll find at this Afghan restaurant, a hidden gem in Carytown. While Tuesdays feature elevated vegan cuisine, little namesake heart-shaped dumplings called mantu are always on the menu. Plump with soft tofu, peppers, onion, garlic and ginger, the craveable dumplings are lathered with red kidney bean and spicy white sauces.

5. Mox With the Works

$8.75 at Nate’s Bagels

Thickly cut and cured carrots lend bite and pull to owner Nate Mathews’ vegan “lox” stand-in. Generously piled over cashew-based cream cheese and served on chewy, plump, housemade bagels, plus capers, red onion and tomato, this traditional breakfast sandwich is worth hopping in line at Nate’s Fan shop. Get ready, carb lovers — a Scott’s Addition outpost is in the works.