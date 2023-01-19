Richmond Food News: Jan. 19-25

× Expand Snacks, suds, sips and scoops await — take a scroll. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Collaborate, Elevate

Attention, beer drinkers and fans of wood-fired foods, Richmond will soon welcome a captivating collaboration between two dining industry standouts. Aiming for a spring opening, The Veil Brewing Co. is rolling out a brand-new flagship taproom in Scott’s Addition three times larger than its current space, complete with an in-house Japanese-inspired concept, Nokoribi, operated by the team behind Longoven. (Richmond magazine)

True Thirst

One of the most hyper-focused grape-centric ventures in town happens to operate out of a tiny garage in Scott’s Addition. Stocked floor to ceiling with biodynamic and organic bottles, the natural wine Shangri-La serves as a home base for local delivery service Terroirizer. Led by owners Andy Stites and Ryan Nottingham, the bandmates with punk rock roots preach the natural anthem. (Richmond magazine)

Jacked Up

Make some room, beef jerky, there’s a plant-friendly alternative that’s making waves on the local snack front. After adopting a vegan lifestyle, a VCU graduate has introduced a unique meat-free product, Jacked! Jackfruit Jerky, with flavors from Malaysian Chili to Miso Ginger. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

From a riff on Swiss rolls to a meat-free patty melt, this year’s sixth annual Vegan 72 event is serving a hefty lineup of not-so-average plant-based eats (check out our 2022 preview). From Jan. 24-29, diners can swing by over two dozen participating spots during one of the largest herbivorous events in the region. (Richmond magazine)

What’s better than a scoop, or three, of ice cream? A scoop, or three, of ice cream for breakfast. Kick off the day in your PJs as Ruby Scoops rolls out breakfast-y flavors, special sundaes and cereal shakes on Feb. 4.

Virtual food hall A.M. Kitchen Company will host a dinner honoring Virginia native and late legendary chef Edna Lewis, the grand dame of Southern cooking, on Feb. 4. The multicourse meal featuring wine from Black-owned vintners coincides with the 50th anniversary of the award-winning “Edna Lewis Cookbook.”

ICYMI

Looking to leave behind a special-occasion reputation, the owners of Grove Avenue venture Cocodrilo are rebranding into a casual concept dubbed Bar West. (Richmond magazine)

Family-run food truck Latin Quarter is serving a lineup of pressed-plantain sandwiches. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with chef Michelle Parrish, on the cusp of reopening her Soul N’ Vinegar eatery in a new location, to talk fridge essentials, the new space and much more. (Richmond magazine)

Calling all Girl Scouts — Gelati Celesti wants your Thin Mints. The small-batch ice cream makers are on the hunt for the crispy, peppermint-spiked treats for the annual release of their flavor that celebrates the beloved cookie.

With a stack of restaurants and markets underneath its umbrella, The Giavos family, helmed by Johnny and Katrina Giavos, has purchased the former Lafayette Pharmacy, across the street from Stella’s restaurant and next door to Stella’s Grocery, for $1.5 million. The future of the space is TBD. (Richmond BizSense)

While the Richmond region is home to a number of Kroger supermarkets, only the Short Pump location features a bar with a lineup of taps, many occupied by local breweries. After store management announced the watering hole would close, concerned patrons started a petition to keep it open.

Channeling all the breezy, sunshine-soaked Miami vibes, Sidecar awaits on the boozy horizon. A rum-forward cocktail lounge, the vision is being brought to life by Chris Staples of EAT Restaurant Partners, Jessica and Josh Bufford of Toast, and Royal Rum Society Founder Greg Hill. Stay tuned for more details on the island-inspired venture opening in the coming weeks.

Known as a a neighborhood gathering spot with a bounty of local products, Church Hill’s bustling all-day cafe Union Market recently celebrated nine years in business.

2023 is the year of the rabbit, symbolizing luck and peace. Henrico Chinese restaurant Cheng Du is ringing in Lunar New Year with a menu of specials such as steamed fish, sweet pork belly on sticky rice and brown sugar rice cakes from Jan. 21-22.

Upcoming Events