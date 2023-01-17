Purveyor: Jacked! Jackfruit Jerky

× Expand Photo courtesy Jacked! Jackfruit Jerky

History: Adopting a vegan lifestyle during undergrad, Virginia Commonwealth University alumnus Julien Reininger is now using his business degree to create a vegan product that upholds values of sustainability. Taking notice that mushroom- and soy-based jerkies were entering the market, Reininger wanted to introduce a unique plant-based product of his own. He found his niche with jackfruit. In May 2021, he pitched the idea of vegan jackfruit jerky to the community and faculty of VCU’s da Vinci Center for Innovation. After receiving funding and over a year of research, Reininger launched a crowdfunding campaign in the summer of 2022.

Specialties: The company’s vegan jerky is available in Malaysian Chili, Sweet & Spicy Black Pepper, and Miso Ginger flavors. Recipes rely on ginger, garlic and onion, with a kick of crushed black pepper and chile sauce. Reininger recommends the Malaysian Chili, an “incredible blend of sweet and spicy.”

Production: The base for the jerky is jackfruit, and when dried, it has a texture similar to meat jerky. Jackfruit is a perennial fruit that doesn’t require pesticides or herbicides, making it a sustainable option for the planet and farmers. The jerky is produced at Hatch Kitchen RVA.

Buy: Find all three flavors at Northside Gourmet Market, Good Foods Grocery and online at jackedjackfruitjerky.com.