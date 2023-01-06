Spotlight: Michelle Parrish

× 1 of 6 Expand Illustration by Tequitia Andrews × 2 of 6 Expand Photo via Getty Images × 3 of 6 Expand Pizza from 8 1/2 (Photo by Eileen Mellon) × 4 of 6 Expand Art 180 participants (Photo courtesy Art 180) × 5 of 6 Expand Vegetable spring roll (Photo courtesy Michelle Parrish) × 6 of 6 Expand Soul N’ Vinegar’s forthcoming new location at 2910 Q St. (Photo by Justin Vaughan) Prev Next

In the Fridge: “There’s always multiple hot sauces, condiments and chiles. Leftovers from the shop — hopefully it’s our green sauce, which is a creamy, tangy, aji verde-type sauce. Eggs and corn tortillas.”

Pizza Party: “My ultimate treat/cheat food is pizza — 8 1/2 in Church Hill or Pizza Bones if I am picking up our CSA order from Shine Farms. Christian’s late-night slices back in the day.”

Catering and Community: “My favorite part is the organizations we get to serve. Oakwood Arts, Community Foundation, Art 180, Blue Sky Fund, Girls for a Change, YWCA.”

Must Buys: “Our Bangin’ Pimento Cheese and vegetable spring rolls with chile oil. We sell the pimento cheese at The Market at 25th, and the spring rolls are our most popular catering items.”

Tune In: “If I’m choosing music: Talib Kweli, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Lake Street Dive, DRAMA, Tems, Leon Bridges, Talking Heads, Ari Lennox, and classical in the mornings.”

New Spot, Fresh Start: “I wanted to do it for our supporters. Gentrification is real, and I want to make sure that I do what I can to have some say over the shape of the neighborhood and provide services to as diverse a customer base as possible.”