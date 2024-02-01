Richmond Food News: Feb. 1-7

× Expand National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is nearly upon us; head below for the sweet deets and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘We’re All Family Here’

If you’ve visited the little blue house on Rigsby Road, home to Vietnamese restaurant Pho Tay Do, no doubt you were greeted by Denzel Lewis, host and co-owner along with his wife, Anh Thu. For the eatery’s many regulars, the sight of Lewis’ familiar face is as comforting as the food itself. We caught up with Lewis to talk about his journey at the beloved restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Love Language

For years, chef Yael Cantor has been sharing the dishes she grew up with, from matzo ball soup to tuna melts and homemade hummus, with eager diners through local pop-up events. This fall, she’ll introduce a permanent home for Susie’s, a forthcoming all-day deli and cafe in the Fan that tells the story of her Jewish and Moroccan heritage. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Brittanny Anderson

A triple threat on the Richmond dining scene, Brittanny Anderson operates the Alpine-inspired Brenner Pass in Scott’s Addition, adjacent good-time bar Black Lodge, and Union Hill German establishment Metzger Bar & Butchery. In our latest Spotlight feature, the “Top Chef” alumna discloses her spicy fridge staple, favorite local spots and more. (Richmond magazine)

The Scoop on the Scoops

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, the annual opportunity to rock your PJs in public and kick off the day with sweets as early as 8 a.m., has arrived. Richmond destinations include North Side’s Ruby Scoops, serving fuzzy navel mimosa flavor and more; Gelati Celesti, scooping the nostalgic cereal milk and other specials; and Smashed RVA, offering creamy caffeinated treats, aka affogatos, via Jiji Custard and Recluse Roasting Project.

Snack Bowl

Let’s be honest: The most important part of Super Bowl Sunday is the snacks. If you’re looking to load up on game-day nosh, we’ve got some ideas.

Cambodian concept Royal Pig is rocking a special menu including banh mi sandwiches, wings, dumplings and egg rolls, the latter two only available in a sampler pack. Preorders close Feb. 4.

The classics — Buffalo chicken dip, potato skins, sweet-and-sour meatballs — are alive and well at Stella’s Grocery, with multiple offerings for The Big Game. Preorders close Feb. 4

With outposts in Short Pump and the Fan, locally owned Cocky Rooster is boasting a serious deal with 100 wings (and a dozen-plus rubs and sauces to choose from) for $125.50.

TBT El Gallo is serving up two game-day spreads: The Grand Slam pack ($45) comes with 10 totally dunk-worthy quesabirria tacos, while the Super Bowl pack features a dozen tacos, chips, guacamole and salsas.

Nokoribi, The Veil Brewing Co.’s in-house restaurant has a Sunday Chicken Party tub that looks finger-licking good. Ringing in at $55, it’s overflowing with spicy drums, togarashi-spiced wings, karaage chicken nuggets and an array of fixin’s. Bonus: 10% discount on packaged beer.

ICYMI

After two years of renting a deli counter inside a bodega, Scott’s Shawarma has introduced a dine-in concept in the Fan. P.S.: Don’t skip the signature Scott’s sauce. (Richmond magazine)

Digging the drink menu at Lolita’s? We caught up with Bar Manager Adan Velis to talk about the craft. (Richmond magazine)

Restaurant extravaganza Vegan 72 may have wrapped up last weekend, but these five plant-based favorites are mainstays on local menus. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for a no-fuss nonalcoholic beverage, Ryan Coleman introduced Hike Hopped Seltzer. (Richmond magazine)

Carla Hall, the always-smiling cookbook author, chef and all-around culinary sensation, visits destinations across the globe in her latest show on Max — and one of them is Virginia. On Feb. 1, “Chasing Flavor” makes its debut, joining Hall as she explores the history of edible classics such as ice cream and barbecue. (Style Weekly)

The fate of Westhampton Pastry Shop, in operation since 1952, is up in the air amid a pending redevelopment project for its shopping center at Libbie and Patterson avenues. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

With plans to introduce a second outpost in the former Blue Bee Cider building in Scott’s Addition, seafood purveyor Yellow Umbrella Provisions has also hooked another space. Stay tuned for Yellow Umbrella to take over the recently shuttered Stables Market at Libbie Mill. (Richmond BizSense)

Hailing from the Lone Star State, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will roll out its first Virginia location at Short Pump Town Center on Feb. 5. Expect serious steaks, a massive wrap-around bar, private dining rooms, tableside carving and flaming desserts. (News release)

Craving Nile’s misir wat (red lentil stew) or injera flatbread? The restaurant may have shuttered in January, but diners are in luck. The Teklemariam family has officially launched Nile Kitchen, a line of Ethiopian packaged and frozen goods. Order online for next-day delivery or pickup.

Soup dumplings and steamed buns are making their way to Willow Lawn. In the coming months, New Jersey-based Ugly Dumpling will introduce its second location. (News release)

At the beginning of the year, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery owner Lisa Reynolds Brotherton announced a temporary closure. She recently shared more details, noting that she is taking an extended pause to prioritize her health and reflect on the business.

The local restaurant community is mourning the loss of friend and cohort Evan Duke, who died last week. Duke worked at Italian takeout eatery 8 1/2 in the Fan for over a decade. A post from Joe’s Inn reads, “A slow night would always be improved and a happy hour made happier at the sight of Evan’s sweet and mischievous smile as he walked in the door.” The restaurant will host a celebration of life for Duke on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

