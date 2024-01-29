Spotlight: Brittanny Anderson

× 1 of 5 Expand Brittanny Anderson (Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe) × 2 of 5 Expand Spaghetti a la Joe from Joe’s Inn (Photo by Rob Hendricks) × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy Brittanny Anderson × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jay Paul Prev Next

Kitchen Essentials: “I will always have anchovies, capers and harissa [hot chile pepper paste] in my fridge. I get made fun of for how much I use harissa, but I can’t help it; it’s so freaking good, and you can put it in anything, and it adds heat and depth. Also, bloody mary ingredients, always.”

Frequent Flyer: “I love Edo’s Squid, but my other go-tos are Pho Tay Do, Lost Letter, Joe’s Inn, Bamboo Cafe, Sidewalk Cafe, Buckhead’s — and I swear by Alewife brunch. I like old-school spots!”

Dock of the Bay: “I recently bought a 1978 sailboat named Irresistible, so I spend a lot of my weekends working on her down at my friend Annie’s marina, The Slips, in Kinsale.”

Community Ties: “I recently began working with Commonwealth Autism and their training program at Good Foods Grocery. We are putting on several events to support them this spring.”

Local Love: “Gan Bei is making some really delicious chili crisp, and Oro has gorgeous and tasty pastas, and both Ocean [Moore of Gan Bei] and Laine [Myers of Oro] worked for me at various points, so I am extra proud of them!”

It’s Richmond, Baby: “I was born and raised here in Richmond, with a few stints in the Northern Neck, where my extended family is from. I feel very lucky that I got the best of both worlds on that front. After living in NYC for several years in the early 2000s, I decided to move home to open Metzger.”