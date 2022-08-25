Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

× Expand Looking to bid farewell to summer in style? Crabs and Beers on the James goes down this Saturday on Brown’s Island. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Simply the Best

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)

Bountiful and Blooming

A first-time restaurateur hailing from Spain and an industry veteran responsible for the vibe-centric ventures Nama, Juan’s Cantina & Rooftop, Switch, and Kabana are joining forces. Taking over the former Jimmy John’s space — and officially ditching the “Free Smells” sign — Botanya will debut next month, promising a European-inspired menu, draft cocktails and a lush, plant-forward refresh. (Richmond magazine)

Sgt. Pepper

Did someone say hot and spicy? If you’re on the hunt for cocktails packing a little heat and a lot of fun, look no further. Writer Bird Cox has tracked down a handful of libations relying on chile peppers from Fresno to jalapeno, among them a Tajin-rimmed margarita at Conejo and a mezcal-chartreuse wonder at Pinky’s. P.S.: Recipes included. (Richmond magazine)

A Bunch of Sweetness

Destined to be paired with a cup of joe, coffeecake is a sweet addition to any morning. Try a different take on the breakfast classic with this Concord grape coffeecake. Pies & Cakes bakery owner Chastisy Hise-Rodriguez shares the recipe for the jammy treat that was inspired by grape picking with her grandfather. (Richmond magazine)

Springy and Zingy

With a similar look to green onions, lemongrass is a citrusy cousin offering a bright and slightly floral perspective. Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz explores the aromatic perennial that plays an important role in dishes from soups to curries. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus

Proclaiming that the time has come to sing its swan song, Main Street staple Lady N’awlins will close the Cajun-inspired corner cafe at the end of the month following an almost 12-year run. Owner Jake Crocker — who sold adjacent restaurant F.W. Sullivan’s last year — cited an inability to bounce back from the pandemic, on top of rising inflation and operating costs. Want to take a trip down memory lane? My colleague Harry Kollatz Jr. and I dove into the Main Street property’s past earlier this year.

A fellow Main Street business, Canon & Draw Brewing Co., has shuttered its Fan taproom that opened in 2018. The brewery’s sudsy sister, Steam Bell Beer Works, however, is still pouring pints in Chesterfield. (Richmond BizSense)

The multiconcept dining hall from former Perch chef and owner Mike Ledesma, The Coop, is also calling it quits. Saturday, Aug. 27, will be the last day of service.

Mark Those Calendars

The Soul Vegan Block Party returns for its annual plant-powered throwdown Sept. 10 at Abner Clay Park. Showcasing the diversity of the herbivorous lifestyle, the event will feature a star-studded local cast including Soul N’ Vinegar, Haitian pop-up Lakay Zaz, Nomad Deli, cool concepts Davvero Gelato and Ruby Scoops, food trucks 1115 Mobile Kitchen and Auntie Ning’s, “cheese” purveyor Rooted Delights, and much more.

The next gathering in Longoven’s ongoing dinner series to benefit Richmond Public Schools is approaching, which means it’s time to make those resos. Proceeds from the end-of-summer bash on Sept. 11, with appearances from Alewife, White Stone Oysters and Pizza Bones, will support Westover Hills Elementary. The fun part? It’s casual — guests can arrive anytime between 3 to 8 p.m.

ICYMI

With a Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning sister restaurant in the nation’s capital, and a first concept in Alexandria that’s become a favorite of Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, Kismet Modern Indian will take over the former Perch space this fall. (Richmond magazine)

In a country where the dollar has long been our political currency, it’s only natural that consumers make their voices heard with their wallets — especially when it comes to food. (Richmond magazine)

A culinary instructor has rolled out 21 Spoons, an eatery offering an intimate, elegant experience in an unlikely setting: a Midlothian strip mall. (Richmond magazine)

A hybrid neighborhood spot — coffee shop by morning, smokehouse by evening — Brookland Park’s The Smoky Mug does double duty. FYI: The crew is ending brunch service as of Sept. 4. (Richmond magazine)

Can Can Cafe — hello, alliteration — has a pretty nice ring to it. The Carytown French brasserie has announced it will introduce a pint-sized version of its original restaurant inside the Library of Virginia on Sept. 19. A weekday venture operating 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the cafe aims to be a new downtown lunch destination and a stop for croissants and coffee to go. (News release)

Formerly frequenting the parking lot of the Haynes furniture store on Broad Street with its food truck, Big Chile Mex debuted a West End brick-and-mortar restaurant earlier this year and now has rolled out a second. Check out the taqueria’s fresh digs at 1919 W. Main St.

Munchies and brews go hand in hand, and Tabol Brewing has taken notice. The North Side pour house will now offer an in-house food menu every day.

