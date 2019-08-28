Soul Power

× Expand Soul Vegan Block Party will feature cooking demos, guest speakers, live music and plant-based fare. (Photo courtesy Soul Vegan Block Party)

Richmond native Adriea Clarke, 35, turned to the vegan lifestyle three years ago after experiencing health issues, and she hasn’t looked back.

“Sticking with it has been great for my health, and I’ve seen a change in my energy, my body and my attitude,” says Clarke.

Now, Clarke is on the brink of debuting the inaugural Soul Vegan Block Party, a festival from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Chimborazo Park. She aims to provide more than simply a plant-based celebration, viewing the event as a chance to connect a larger and more diverse group of individuals to veganism.

“The whole goal is to get the African American community and community of color on board and to show this is affordable and easy,” Clarke says. “You don’t have to have meat and dairy — this is accessible.”

In December, Clarke was set to start her job as a traveling nurse, but the contract was canceled. She decided that she would apply that energy to something else she was passionate about: promoting a healthy and ethically conscious, plant-based way of life.

Vegan and plant-based events and eateries have been popping up in greater numbers in recent years. In Richmond, WPA and Idle Hands bakeries sell vegan baked goods; Fresca on Addison, Ipanema Cafe and 821 Cafe are among the eateries focusing on offering a wide variety of vegan and vegetarian options; Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has a designated vegan food truck court on site monthly in Scott's Addition, featuring businesses such as Go Go Vegan Go, Goatocado and Mean Bird; and the Richmond VegFest, a 100% vegan festival set for Sept. 14, turns 17 this year.

Clarke however, views Soul Vegan Block Party as an opportunity to counter the stereotype that veganism lacks “soul.”

Her vision for the event was also inspired by the documentary "Invisible Vegan," which she screened at Croaker’s Spot earlier this year in conjunction with the Afrikana Film Festival. The film explores the issues surrounding unhealthy dietary patterns in the African American community and showcases the positive impacts of veganism.

"The event is for everyone," Clarke says, "but with veganism, African Americans usually aren't as familiar with this type of lifestyle.” She wants people to realize that although veganism may be a new concept for some, stepping outside one's comfort zone can be rewarding and beneficial.

“This is still very new to some individuals, and a lot of people think it’s hard," she says. "This [event] can show you that you can make your favorite meal with six different ingredients and meat and milk don’t have to be involved.”

Clarke's hope is that through the cooking demos, speakers and vegans from across the country, attendees can feel more connected to the plant-based community and culture and feel empowered to make, or at least to consider making, changes of their own.

Richmond native Donta Harris, known on Instagram as The Southern Vegan, has been involved with multiple facets of the plant-based community for the past decade. Harris will speak about his journey with veganism in relation to fitness and meal planning. Vegan chef, author, plant-based nutrition coach and founder of DAM Good Vegan Danni McGhee will host a vegan cooking demo and showcase how vegan food can be both simple and affordable.

Clarke often travels along the East Coast, visiting vegan restaurants from New York to Miami, and the festival lineup reflects those trips. A number of vegan food businesses from the Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Tidewater areas will be present, including the Caribbean-Influenced Desmond’s Island Soul Grill, small-batch sorbet purveyors Ruby Scoops and Zoe’s Vegan Delights.

Local food businesses that will be at the event are Soul n’ Vinegar, UnMoo, Soul Ice, Nomad Deli & Catering, Plant Baz, The Hungry Turtle, and Charles’ Kitchen.

The Soul Vegan Block Party is free to enter, with food available for sale.