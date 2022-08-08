River City Roundup

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway this week with events for the whole family. There’s also a backpack drive for Richmond Public Schools students, a twisted festival at Hardywood, a performance from some hard-rocking women and more to enjoy. Stay cool!

What started as a sit-in protest at Thalhimers’ lunch counter downtown on Feb. 22, 1960, spurred a major victory in the fight against segregation. The 34 Virginia Union University students, known as the Richmond 34, were arrested when they refused to leave, but their case made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down segregation in restaurants and lunch counters as a violation of the constitution’s 14th Amendment. VCU professor Kimberly A. Matthews and Virginia Union history professor Raymond Pierre Hylton discuss their new book, “Images of America: The Richmond 34 and the Civil Rights Movement,” during a free talk at the Richmond Public Library on East Franklin Street from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

I miss back-to-school shopping with my kids, who have long outgrown that annual late-summer ritual. But I still plan to shop for school supplies to donate to Richmond Public Schools’ Fifth Annual Ultimate Backpack Drive, which takes place Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arthur Ashe Center. RPS is hoping to collect enough backpacks and school supplies to support 50,000 students. Students will receive the backpacks and supplies once school starts; the Aug. 11 event is for dropping off donations. Has anyone seen a good deal on Trapper Keepers?

The focus is on race fans at the inaugural NASCAR Summer Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway. The big events are the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation on Saturday. There’s an array of adjunct events through the week, including a chance to drive your ride on the track in a charity fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 10, for a $20 donation. Also Wednesday, the film “Cars” screens at the Virginia Credit Union Live amphitheater. Thursday, Aug. 11, there’s a campground concert with the Cody Christian Duo. There’s also the NASCAR Kids Zone and several concerts and drivers appearing on the Group Performance Stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Paulina, Alejandra and Daniela Villarreal are sisters from Mexico who formed hard rock band The Warning when they were between the ages of 8 and 13. The group gained traction after a video of their “Enter Sandman” cover went viral in 2014. Since then, they have produced their own songs and gained a following on social media with their fearsome guitar riffs, lyrics and vocals. They’re touring to support their latest album, “Error,” and playing an all-ages show at The Canal Club on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $99.

Celebrating its fifth year, the Twisted Culture Arts Festival is a showcase of visual and performing arts. A day of entertainment and enrichment, three stages will be set up at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Richmond location from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. A full roster of performers includes spoken word artist Special K (Kimberly Johnson), self-described “song-poet from outer space” Keely Burn and symphonic power metal band Rising Revolution.

Other Suggestions

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" stops at the Dominion Energy Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Comedian Maria Bamford performs at The National on Friday, Aug. 12.

Brown’s Island hosts the Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, with environmentally conscious craft brewers and bands including Lettuce, Big Something and Magic Beans.

