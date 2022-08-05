Trucking Awesome, Dude

× Expand Photo courtesy NASCAR

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a playoff raced dubbed the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation. The elongated title is designed to honor those who deliver freight and parcels. This year, the event lives up to the other part of its name, with camping as an option — RV and tent slots start at $75, and fans can arrive as early as the Tuesday of race week, Aug. 9.

Green flag is at 8 p.m.; race tickets start at $25. The Federated Auto Parts 400 ($25-$120) follows on Sunday, Aug. 14.

richmondraceway.com