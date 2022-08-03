Return of the Wack

× Expand Photo courtesy ASM Global

When we last saw “Weird Al” Yankovic in Richmond, the veteran musical satirist was leading the Richmond Symphony through a hilariously over-rendered mix of classic parodies such as “Smells Like Nirvana” and “Yoda” with originals like the Devo-ish “Dare to Be Stupid.”

The five-time Grammy winner returns to town with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, a sequel to his 2018 focus on original, non-parody material. Expect to hear favorites like “Don’t Download This Song,” “Albuquerque” and “Craigslist.”

And come early to experience the still-unclassifiable Emo Philips, the perfect low-key space cadet opening act for an evening of manic Yankovic-isms at the Dominion Energy Center on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $99.

dominionenergycenter.com