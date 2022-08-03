Return of the Wack

Join ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic for an evening of manic expression

by

When we last saw “Weird Al” Yankovic in Richmond, the veteran musical satirist was leading the Richmond Symphony through a hilariously over-rendered mix of classic parodies such as “Smells Like Nirvana” and “Yoda” with originals like the Devo-ish “Dare to Be Stupid.”

The five-time Grammy winner returns to town with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, a sequel to his 2018 focus on original, non-parody material. Expect to hear favorites like “Don’t Download This Song,” “Albuquerque” and “Craigslist.”

And come early to experience the still-unclassifiable Emo Philips, the perfect low-key space cadet opening act for an evening of manic Yankovic-isms at the Dominion Energy Center on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $99.

dominionenergycenter.com