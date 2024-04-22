River City Roundup

Happy Earth Day! If you missed any of the many environment-centric activities in town this past weekend, don’t worry, there’s more in store — just check out our list below. Also this week, celebrate Richmond’s natural bounty during Herbs Galore at Maymont, a food fest at Ardent Craft Ales, the return of RVA Fashion Week, a salute to animation at The Byrd Theatre and more. Enjoy!

The next seven days are prime for getting your fiber fix with the 16th year of RVA Fashion Week, April 22-28. It begins with the opening ceremony today, April 22, at Vagabond. The Emerging Designers show at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design on April 23 offers a runway presentation of styles produced by fresh talent. The FLOURISH event on April 25 at The Branch features the debut solo show of RVAFW Executive Director Chanel Nelson with her Liznel brand. Additional programming throughout the week will culminate with the Spring Finale Show at the John Marshall Ballrooms on April 28. Tickets vary for each program ($15 to $50), and bundles are also available ($70 to $350).

Historic Garden Week (offering Richmond-area tours April 22-25) always inspires my inner gardener, so I love that Herbs Galore, Maymont’s annual herb and plant sale, starts just as Garden Week ends. On April 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., stroll through Maymont’s spectacular gardens while they’re in full bloom and shop vendors offering annuals, perennials, trees, vegetables and specialty products. Discover a selection of easy-to-grow culinary herbs at the Maymont Garden Hub booth. Enjoy live music and tasty treats from local purveyors. New this year for guests 21 and over: craft beer, wine and sangria available for purchase. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 16.

It’s hard to express how much of a grip “Bluey” has over my generation and our children — the animated Disney show’s intended audience — thanks to its almost tireless imagination and tighter grip on the reality of parenting than most other media. “Bluey’s Big Play,” a 50-minute theatrical version complete with puppet versions of the Heelers and a new story and score, hits the Altria Theater at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, and, due to popular demand, a Wednesday, April 24, performance at 6 p.m. has been added. Tickets start at $31.50.

When one thinks of the Civil War, Native Americans are probably not the first people who come to mind. Anthropologist and Pamunkey Tribe member Ashley Spivey shares the instrumental role her ancestors played in helping the Union Army win the war. Her lecture, titled “Union Tooth and Nail,” at noon on Wednesday, April 24, complements the Library of Virginia’s exhibition “Indigenous Perspectives,” which runs through Aug. 17. The event is free, but registration is required.

An all-day outdoor affair dedicated to brews, barbecue and bivalves, Ardent Craft Ales’ annual Swine and Brine festival returns to the Scott’s Addition brewery April 27 from noon to 8 p.m. Go early and beat the crowds or come by later and join the slurp-happy party. On the bill: neighboring pals Eazzy Burger and ZZQ (who served a chicharrones taco last year that I still think about), Rappahannock Oyster Co., Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Royal Pig, and Petersburg’s Buttermilk Bake Shop. Admission is free with food and drink available for purchase. See you there!

Entering its second year, the Richmond Animation Festival is set to cement itself as the city’s premier event for fans of the genre. The screenings, hosted at The Byrd Theatre on Sunday, April 28, begin at 5:30 p.m. with a slate of short films curated by Richmond-based artists Zack Williams, Dash Shaw and Jordan Bruner. The festival is anchored by a special program from designer Robert Beatty, best known for his album covers for Tame Impala, The Weeknd and many, many more. Beatty will present original animation projects and visuals at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A. Tickets are $10.

