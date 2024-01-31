Perspectives of the Future

× Expand Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder looks on during a tribute ceremony with the Pamunkey Tribe at the Executive Mansion in the 1990s.

A new exhibition at the Library of Virginia is shining a light on the commonwealth’s Indigenous communities. “Indigenous Perspectives” focuses on current issues and how tribes remain an important component of Virginia’s culture. “These Indigenous tribes have always been here, but we want to help people understand what truly happened to bring them to where they are today,” says Barbara Batson, exhibitions coordinator for the Library of Virginia.

The exhibition is unique in its delivery, neither artifact- nor text-heavy. Instead, curators met with representatives from nine of the 11 state-recognized Indigenous tribes in Virginia to transform oral tradition into an intriguing display that aims to dispel assumptions that its members disappeared or were no longer relevant after the arrival of European colonists.

Different sections are dedicated to one of five central themes: sovereignty, identity, land and environment, culture and community, and the future. Viewers are welcome to sit down as they listen to excerpts from conversations with members of Indigenous communities. Curators kept these talks free form, avoiding a Q&A format. The dialogues provide a unique view into the lives of Virginia’s Indigenous tribes, revealing personal stories that highlight traditions and the tribes’ efforts to keep them alive.

The Pamunkey Tribe’s current efforts to revitalize its pottery traditions are just one example of those endeavors. Established in 1932, their Pottery School and Guild generates revenue for the tribe and encourages younger generations to learn the techniques. Traditional Pamunkey pottery is built by stacking coils of clay to form bowls, which are fired in pits filled with pine needles. In recent years, Pamunkey artisans have begun shaping vessels using pottery wheels to modernize their school and increase revenue. The granddaughter of the Pamunkey tribe’s founder is an avid potter, and “Indigenous Perspectives” features a compelling comparison of one of her pieces alongside one of her grandmother’s.

× Expand A 17th-century map of Virginia created by Capt. John Smith

The exhibition also displays a projection of John Smith’s 1612 map of Virginia, with updated markings to indicate the territories of numerous tribes. The closer examination into the map reflects one of the main missions of “Indigenous Perspectives” — to cultivate a deeper understanding of history by viewing the Native people and English settlements synonymously. Over the course of many years, the actions of European settlers have created an erasure of Indigenous identity, something that these resilient tribes have been working to reverse ever since. Gradual federal recognition has brought attention to the needs of Virginia’s tribes, but achieving cultural appreciation and understanding remains an ongoing effort.

By weaving together oral traditions and personal narratives, the exhibition speaks to resilience and cultural revival, challenging conventional historical beliefs and setting the stage for a more inclusive representation of Virginia’s rich Indigenous heritage. Batson says, “We plan to continue to collaborate with the state’s many tribes and involve them in transcribing and organizing the library’s extensive records and documents.”

The free multimedia experience “Indigenous Perspectives” continues at the Library of Virginia through Aug. 17.