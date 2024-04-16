Trending Upward

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

RVA Fashion Week, entering its 16th year, is on a mission to elevate — to lift members of Richmond’s creative community while raising the event’s profile by “putting ourselves in a more luxury space,” says Executive Director Chanel Nelson.

There’s something for everyone at this year’s edition, which runs April 22-28. Winners of a youth symposium will showcase their textile creations, and a second annual Saturday awards gala honors the talents of photographers, models and makers. Emerging designers are the focus of an April 23 showcase at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, and on April 25 in the same space, Nelson’s debut solo show will spotlight more than two dozen of her fashion creations.

Tickets vary for each program ($15 to $50) and bundles are also available ($75 to $350).

rvafw.com