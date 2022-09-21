× 1 of 2 Expand Chanel Green Nelson in the Jasmine color block top, $65; Renne polka dot skirt, $60; Barbie trench coat, $100; Canal earrings by Clae Co., $50, all available at Liznel × 2 of 2 Expand Jackie suit (custom), Liznel, starting at $300 Prev Next

A stylist, fashion designer and businesswoman, Chanel Green Nelson has shown off her creations on runways from Richmond to London. She has a line of women’s clothing formerly under the name Stitch by Chanel (now Liznel), she’s the fashion director for RVA Fashion Week, and in February, she opened a brick-and-mortar store, Liznel, at 306 E. Grace St.

Green Nelson says she decided to open a boutique after she realized she had lost her “why” for being in the fashion industry. She loves the creative process, but the marketing, management and financial strain that go into building a brand were starting to wear on her. So she engaged in some introspection to rediscover what led her to the industry.

With the support of her husband, Malcolm Nelson, she set to work, rebranding from Stitch by Chanel to Liznel, a combination of her name and her grandmother’s, Elizabeth “Liz” Cutting. “I started all this because of my grandmother,” Green Nelson says. “I’m doing all of this because of the fact that she didn’t get to do all of this.”

She says her ability to design and sew clothing was passed down from her grandmother, who grew up in Trinidad. She honed her skills with assistance from her mother, Hazel Green, and discovered her natural talent. She says she’s always had an eye for fabrics, but success has not come easy. “I do literally everything for my business,” she says. “I had to go online, figure it out, and I had to research it. I had to care about it. I had to be hungry to know that if I don’t do these things, I will fail.”

Green Nelson describes her style in three words: bold, luxury and fun. It’s evident in her boutique, which is filled with upscale women’s clothing created by her, as well as other pieces from places known for fashion, including Italy and London. She also offers custom women’s suiting.

Another benefit of Green Nelson’s skills is that she can alter clothing. Though it costs more than purchasing the garment off the rack, it’s a bonus for women seeking their own style. “I like to teach people how to shop,” Green Nelson says. “I love all patterns. I love all colors. I love all styles. I think it’s about teaching women to find which one they love.”

And if customers are hoping to have their entire look completed in a single visit, BJohn Beauty, owned by Brittany Johnson, is located upstairs, so clients can also have their makeup done.

Green Nelson’s ultimate goals are to open a second store and establish a fashion house where all the products are created in-house by her under the Liznel name.

During fall’s RVA Fashion Week, Oct. 3-9, she will serve as fashion director, co-host a creative panel with Johnson and showcase her latest designs during the event’s grand finale on Oct. 9 at the Dominion Energy Center.