Best & Worst 2021

Pop the Champagne cork, cut the cake and turn up the music: The results of our 34th annual Best & Worst survey are in, celebrating all the best the region has to oﬀer.

Thousands of readers responded to our online ballot this spring, sharing their opinions in 194 categories. Check out their picks, from the best places to picnic, party or people-watch to top spots to shop for a new outﬁt, grab a drink or see a concert. Plus, our staﬀ members weigh in with some of their favorites.

Click the categories below to learn more about this year’s winners.

Contributors: Chad Anderson, Rodrigo Arriaza, Craig Belcher, Paul Blumer, Hunter Britt, Tayler Butters, Nicole Cohen, Stephanie Ganz, Tharon Giddens, Jessica Ronky Haddad, Ryan Hudgins, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mandy Loy, Eileen Mellon, Meredith Moran, Susan Morgan, Genevelyn Steele

*The editorial staff compiled and vetted the results before they were shared with the advertising staff.