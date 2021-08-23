Best & Worst 2021: Shopping & Services

× Expand Photo by Monica Escamilla

Best flower shop

Vogue Flowers

Vogue Flowers is famous for its floral arrangements, especially for weddings and special events. Customers can even take classes and learn how to make their own arrangements. The family-owned business has been open since 1985, and many of their flowers are sourced from their family farm.

2. Strange’s

3. Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds

Best local store for game-room tables

C.P. Dean

2044 Westmoreland St., 804-355-6588

“The bottom line is, we sell fun,” says C.P. Dean President Bill Selden, whose family has outfitted Richmond’s game rooms since 1903. During the pandemic, C.P. Dean experienced a huge increase in demand, accompanied by longer delivery lead times. For those considering a pool, pingpong, Skee-Ball or other indoor gaming table for Christmas, he suggests placing your order early.

Best shopping center or mall

Short Pump Town Center

11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9500

With more than 140 shops and restaurants, including everything from Baker’s Crust and Lehja to Build-A-Bear and Free People, Short Pump Town Center has been part of the Richmond shopping scene since 2003. The mall has worked to give back to the community through its #Inthistogether campaign, as well as by serving as a blood donation site once a month.

2. Stony Point Fashion Park

3. Chesterfield Towne Center

Best locally owned women’s boutique

Mod & Soul

323 W. Broad St., 804-210-2803

Celebrating five years in her brick-and-mortar location, Mod & Soul owner Jasmina Zulic says, “I feel like we get so much love and support from Richmond.” Known for timeless women’s fashions, Mod & Soul stocks pieces that can be worn on multiple occasions. Zulic is experiencing a rise in requests for special-occasion dresses and is planning to expand that line both in store and online.

2. Fit for a Queen

3. Sweetest Stitch

Multicategory Winner

LeafSpring School

Celebrating 32 years since opening in Richmond (originally as Rainbow Station), LeafSpring School now has 14 locations spanning four states. Spokesperson Meghan McMahon says, “We want parents and teachers to know that we are so much more than a day care.” While children 6 weeks to 13 years receive typical daily care, LeafSpring adds individualized education from experienced teachers, intentional play and instruction in social skills to nurture well-rounded development.

Best day care provider

1. LeafSpring School

2. Primrose Schools

3. Bundle of Joy

Best preschool education

1. LeafSpring School

2. Primrose Schools

3. The Goddard School

Best tutoring service

Tutoring Club

11219-A Nuckols Road, 804-967-6278; 2423 Colony Crossing Place, Suite 112, 804-220-6777

With a new location in Midlothian, Tutoring Club offers individualized instruction for learning strategies that work best for each child, essential for students who struggled with online learning last school year. “Some students fell multiple years behind,” says owner and director Tommy Threewitts. “Where we hope to garnish the biggest success of this summer is for kids to culminate those skills and get prepared for the upcoming year.”

2. Mathnasium

Best local retail customer service

Tweed

4035 Lauderdale Drive, 804-249-3900

Tweed has brought unique gifts and stylish home and lifestyle accessories to Richmond since 2004. “Our customers are our No. 1 priority,” says Kate Stottlemyer, president. “They’re family — some have been with us for 16 years. We always want to thrill them, which means we always need to do more.” Tweed’s focus on customer service includes complimentary gift wrap and curbside services.

2. Tie: Papeterie Fine Stationery & Gifts; World of Mirth

Best after-school care program

YMCA

When schooling turned virtual, YMCA kept its doors open, safely providing programming including Camp Hope, a full-day day care for working families; Student Success Centers, offering in-person online learning assistance; and their traditional child care program. “That’s what we do at the Y,” says Vice President of Youth Development Operations Josh Green. “When there’s a need in the community, we step up and meet the needs of our families.”

2. LeafSpring School

3. Weinstein JCC

Best local sporting goods store

Green Top

10150 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland, 804-550-2188

Shopping for outdoor gear at Green Top is not only fun, it’s a memorable experience, says Blaine Altaffer, president and CEO of Green Top, noting that staffers are outdoors enthusiasts who use the gear they sell and recommend products based on the users’ experience level and budget. Green Top Outdoor Expo returns in October with cutting-edge outdoor gear and technology from 250 vendors.

2. Disco Sports

3. Walkabout Outfitter

Best medispa

Glow Med Spa

Glow Med Spa offers a wide array of treatments, and some of the most popular are the Vi Peels, Glytone hand peels, eye and lip treatments, and the Intraceuticals oxygen facial. Owner Shia Noth says they’ve recently teamed up with Montante Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. “Now we are able to provide our clients with a plethora of more advanced medical treatments and surgeries that can help target deeper concerns,” she says.

2. Sona Dermatology & MedSpa

3. Tie: Rachel Duke; Rejuvenate MD Wellness Medspa; Richmond Dermatology

× Expand Rituals Salon & Spa (Photo by Ben Eley)

Best locally owned hair salon

TIE: Mango Salon; Rituals Salon & Spa

“Training and development are really a huge part of who we are,” says Cari Shannon, Mango Salon’s vice president of operations and marketing. The company furthers stylist education through its in-house Mango Academy. Last month, renowned hairstylist Hauns Korpela relocated from New York to become Mango’s director of education and designer development.

Rituals Salon & Spa offers traditional hairstyling services plus restorative treatments for maintaining hair health. “We give the clients not only information for what it’s going to take to maintain their hair at home, but also offer a combination of products,” says co-owner Pete Polignone.

2. HAIR the Salon

3. Luminary Hair Co.

Best urgent care

Patient First

In June, Patient First celebrated 40 years since opening its first location in Richmond. There are now 76 Patient First medical centers in four states. And while additional safety measures have been observed since the onset of COVID-19, Vice President of Public Relations Ian Slinkman says, “Patient First has been fortunate to have been able to keep its usual, everyday non-appointment service from the beginning of the pandemic.”

2. BetterMed

3. KidMed

Best locally owned spa

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Owner Melanie Mueller says the need for self-care rose last year and seems to be increasing as pandemic restrictions are lifted. “Being confined at home was really difficult,” she says. Scents of Serenity offers therapeutic services including massage, infrared sauna and organic bath soaks. The spa also has been popular with celebrities visiting Richmond for filming such as Alfre Woodard, who, Mueller says, particularly enjoyed the Thai yoga massage.

2. Vitality Float Spa

3. Spa Three Ten

× Expand Photo courtesy Springstory

Best new local business

Rachel Duke (injectables boutique)

10431 Patterson Ave., 804-500-0920

Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist Rachel Duke opened her practice in September 2020, offering injectables including Botox, dermal fillers and anti-aging skin care. For those on the fence about injectables, Duke offers free consultations. “I always recommend just coming in and having a consultation with me,” she says. “It’s part of the reason I opened my own practice; I wanted my patients to be able to have a very personalized experience.”

2. Driveway Drag Show

3. Fit for a Queen

Best locally owned nail salon

Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic

Nail health is paramount at family-owned Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic. “Just like visiting the dentist to get your teeth cleaned and polished, nail maintenance is an ongoing routine,” says co-owner Brittany Conroy. The salon uses clean and natural processes for mani-pedis, and Conroy says they’re experiencing a surge in new clients who realized during quarantine the damage caused to their nails by artificial applications.

2. Fusion Nail Spa

3. Tie: Escape Nails & Spa; Royal Nails and Day Spa

× Expand Photo by Rachel Gierlach

Best locally owned barbershop or men’s haircut

High Point Barbershop

112 N. Meadow St., 804-980-6982; 1705 Altamont Ave., 804-762-0260

High Point Barbershop mixes classic techniques with modern styling. “Our goal [out of] the gate was not necessarily to reinvent the traditional barbershop but modernize it, and I think that’s reflected in our skill and ability,” says co-owner David Foster. Delayed due to the pandemic, a third location planned for the West End is scheduled for fall completion, and look for the barbershop’s locally made nongender product line later this year.

2. Tie: Fadez & Bladez Barbershop; Parkside Barber Shop & Grooming Lounge

3. Main Street Barber

× Expand Photo courtesy Kidtopia

Best local business for children’s haircuts

Kidtopia Salon

13106 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-594-5896

From its replica-car chairs to an assortment of toys, Kidtopia Salon makes a trip to the hairdresser fun for the little ones. Even the wiggliest of kids can be accommodated. “All of the stylists are very well trained because it takes a special person to cut children’s hair,” says co-owner Ashley Wrobel. But the whole family can get their hair styled, too. “We do a lot of adult haircuts,” she adds.

2. Pigtails & Crewcuts

3. Tie: Fadez & Bladez Barbershop; HAIR the Salon; Sport Clips

Best pet grooming

Dogma Grooming & Pet Needs

3501 W. Cary St., 804-358-9267

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. “We’ve been here so long, and we’ve established these relationships not only with the people who come in, but with their pets as well,” says Dogma shop manager Jennifer Heath. From staff remembering pet names and food preferences to experienced groomers offering individualized attention, Heath says, “I think the family feel when you walk in the door [sets us apart].”

2. Tie: Dog Krazy; Ridge Dog Shop

Best vet

River City Veterinary Hospital

5305 W. Broad St., 804-308-8920

“It is important for each of our patients to receive individual care; there is no one size fits all when it comes to veterinary medicine,” River City Veterinary Hospital Manager Stacey Turner says. With husband-and-wife veterinarians Anthony and Heather O’Sullivan heading the practice, Turner says, “We have always strived to maintain a family atmosphere.”

2. Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital

3. Bon Air Animal Hospital

Best locally owned pet store

Dog Krazy

At Dog Krazy, healthy food and toys stocked in store and online are the same products the staff give their own furry friends, and grooming services make a visit to the pet store a well-rounded experience. The Short Pump location opened in August 2020 and is the second in the Richmond area (there are four shops in Northern Virginia).

2. Dogma

3. Fin & Feather Pet Center

× Expand A guest at Holiday Barn Pet Resorts (Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck)

Multicategory Winner

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

3800 Mountain Road, 804-609-1760; 614 Johnston Willis Drive, 804-800-1818

For those who adopted a furry family member last year, Holiday Barn owner and “Head of the Pack” Michael Hughes says a clean bill of health will help reduce stress for pets separated from their owners post-quarantine. And if you’re thinking of boarding, Hughes says, “Try a boarding stay for one or two nights rather than a seven- to 10-day stay while you’re on vacation … to find out if the dog is going to be comfortable with it.”

Best pet day care

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Pets at Play

3. Dog Services

Best pet boarding

1. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

2. Dog’s Day Inn

3. Dog Services

Best vintage clothing store

Bygones

2916 W. Cary St., 804-353-1919

Bygones curates much of its vintage selection directly from the closets of Richmonders. The store has been open for more than 40 years, and owner May Cayton still finds excitement in buying from the community. “Not only do I get the thrill of the treasure hunt, but I get to unearth these treasures and rehome them,” she says.

2. Halcyon

3. Blue Bones Vintage

× Expand Puritan Cleaners offers home delivery. (Photo courtesy Puritan Cleaners)

Best dry cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

Puritan recently added an opt-in texting feature for home delivery, which is now serving some 500 customers each week, says Gary Glover, Puritan Cleaners’ president. 2020 was a “wild year,” he says, but business has rebounded with sales at 2019 levels. “With students returning to school, weddings, graduations and travel back on customer’s calendars, Puritan Cleaners will be busy serving our customers’ needs in many ways this year.”

2. Rambo Drive-Thru Cleaners

3. Humming Cleaners

Best credit union

Virginia Credit Union

A perennial winner in this category, Virginia Credit Union saved its members more money in 2020, and there was also an uptick in mortgages and home refinances, according to Deb Wreden, executive vice president for product and delivery strategy. Growth also came through a merger with Chesterfield Federal Credit Union. A new branch is opening later this year in Midlothian, and the credit union will continue “rolling out new offerings to help our members as they spend, save, borrow and plan for the future,” Wreden says.

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. Henrico Federal Credit Union

Best law firm

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

There have been four generations of Allens in this firm since its founding in 1910, and the consistent factor in its work in personal injury law is a focus on its clients. “That’s our mission, that’s what we strive for,” says Edward Allen, president and a member of the third generation of the family to work at the firm. There are seven Allen locations across Central Virginia.

2. River Run Law

3. CowanGates

Best private wealth advisor

Salomon & Ludwin

1401 Gaskins Road, 804-592-4999

This local firm, founded in 2009 by Dalal Maria Salomon and Daniel B. Ludwin, has earned national recognition. Salomon was honored by Barron’s as one of the top 1,200 financial advisers in the United States for 2021, No. 7 on the list of Virginia advisers. She also earned honors on Barron’s list for 2021 of top American women financial advisors, placing at No. 28. The firm takes a team approach to working with its clients and places an emphasis on empathy in its culture.

2. Truist (formerly SunTrust and BB&T)

3. Wells Fargo

× Expand Truist HQ in Charlotte, North Carolina (Photo courtesy Truist)

Multicategory Winner

Truist (formerly SunTrust and BB&T)

Financial muscle is a hallmark of Truist, the institution formed in 2019 by a merger of the former SunTrust and BB&T, with an adjusted net income of $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Work continues in melding the branches into one, with the conversion expected to be in place by the first half of 2022, according to Ali Landow, head of Mortgage Omni-Relationship Deepening for Truist Mortgage. “It’s all about customer service,” Landow says. “We have never lost sight of providing exceptional client services in all aspects of financial services.”

Best mortgage lender

1. Truist (formerly SunTrust and BB&T)

2. CapCenter

3. MAK Financial Group Inc.

Best bank

1. Truist (formerly SunTrust and BB&T)

2. Atlantic Union

3. Wells Fargo

Best local mechanic

Ironwood Automotive

1704 Belleville St., 804-213-1300

This family-owned vehicle repair business opened in 2019, and it was able to weather the pandemic, regaining some traction by the summer, says Aaron Williams, owner and master technician. The goal here is to keep the customer satisfied and informed along the way, he says, in order to be “more approachable, to take the mystery out of automotive repair.”

2. Wallace Automotive

3. Paradise Garage

Best locally owned tire shop

Vonderlehr Tire Pros

2526 Chamberlayne Ave., 804-321-7861

Few businesses reach the century mark, but Vonderlehr Tire Pros, founded in 1921, is one of them. The original gas station burned in 1935 and was replaced with the current building, says Richard Spain, owner and operator. The tanks were removed in the 1980s, and the business focused on repairs, but there’s plenty of history on display. “It’s like a museum in here,” he says. Longevity is all about building trust and treating customers as you would family, Spain adds.

2. Allen Tire

3. Tie: Leete Tire & Auto Center; Mincz Tire & Automotive

Best car body shop

Bruce’s Super Body Shops

With locations in the West End, Midlothian and Williamsburg, Bruce’s Super Body Shops has repaired more than 200,000 vehicles since its founding in 1978 by Bruce Hutchins. Their goal is to get things back to the way they were before the crash, to manufacturer’s specifications, with repairs that are guaranteed for as long as you own the vehicle.

2. Caliber Collision

3. Beautiful Bodies

Best car wash

Car Pool Car Washes

Car Pool has been helping Richmonders come clean since 1977, now with six full-service shops offering hand-finished car washes and one full detail facility. Tyree Brown, Car Pool’s chief operating officer, has a staff of more than 300, all of them working to provide top-notch service and a high-quality product to each customer.

2. Tommy’s Express Car Wash

3. Rio Car Wash

Best local new car dealership

McGeorge Toyota

9319 W. Broad St., 804-655-0361

The numbers are impressive: There are 9 acres of cars at McGeorge Toyota on West Broad Street in Henrico, and they’ve been in business since 1968. They’ve also made this list for nine consecutive years. It’s all about customer service, including McGeorge Express Services, which include pickup and drop-off service for car repairs, and flexible buying options at the dealership or from home.

2. West Broad Honda

3. Tie: Lexus of Richmond; Richmond Ford

× Expand Photo courtesy Carmax

Best place to buy a pre-owned car

CarMax

Richmond-based CarMax leads the nation in buying and selling used vehicles and has topped this category repeatedly over the years. The company is seeing a big boost in business as vehicle sales surge nationally, and in late June, it reported a record $7.7 billion in net revenues for the first quarter that ended May 31. The company touts its consumer-friendly policies such as its new Love Your Car Guarantee, which offers 24-hour test drives and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee (up to 1,500 miles).

2. Tie: CarLotz; Carvana

3. McGeorge Toyota Pre-owned Center

Best locally owned shop for men’s suits

Franco’s Fine Clothier

5321 Lakeside Ave., 804-264-2994; 11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9400

As offices reopen, suit sales are booming, and Franco’s Fine Clothier is there to keep men looking their best. Solid grays and brighter blues are especially popular now, says Kevin Reardon, a co-owner of the 49-year-old business. Reardon touts Franco’s customer service, its knowledgeable sales staff and its in-house tailoring. “We do what needs to be done to make the garment look right,” he says.

2. 707 Fine Clothing

3. Tie: Alton Lane; Peter-Blair

Best locally owned shoe store

Saxon Shoes

11800 W. Broad St., 804-285-3473

They’ve been in business since 1953, and the pandemic was problematic for operations, but Saxon Shoes, the largest full-service shoe store in Virginia, abides. The perennial leader in this category, the business faced financial woes after the pandemic kept many customers home. Now customers are back in its Short Pump and Fredericksburg stores, and the business has beefed up its online sales operation, too. “The support of the community has ensured that we can thrive,” says Gary Weiner, president and CEO.

2. Lucky Road Run Shop

× Expand Photo courtesy Publix

Multicategory Winner

Publix

The Florida-based, employee-owned grocery chain has become a fixture in metro Richmond since opening its first store in this area in 2017. There are now 14 stores in this market. Publix says its workers are focused on delivering a high level of service, with stores featuring local products and premium private- label offerings, too. “We believe no sale is complete until the meal is taken home and enjoyed,” says Jared Glover, a Publix media relations manager.

Best grocery store customer service

1. Publix

2. Wegmans

3. Kroger

Best grocery store

1. Publix

2. Tie: Kroger; Wegmans

3. Ellwood Thompson’s

× Expand Photo by Beth Powers

Multicategory Winner

Fit for a Queen

9000 Quioccasin Road, Suite A, 804-277-2675

Laura Ricker relocated what she calls her “curvy consignment shop,” Fit for a Queen, to Quioccasin Station Shopping Center in March. She says plus-size women are underserved in the clothing market, so she focuses on sizes 14 and up. “They’re just so glad to be able to find a consignment store with clothing that fits.” Handbags have been a hit, too. Designer selections include Coach, Kate Spade, and Dooney & Bourke.

Best consignment shop

1. Fit for a Queen

2. Clementine

3. Ashby

Best consignment shop for handbags

1. Fit for a Queen

2. Tie: Baggio; Indigo Avenue

3. Clementine

Best locally owned plant store

Strange’s

3313 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-321-2200; 12111 W. Broad St., 804-360-2800

Since opening in the 1930s, Strange’s has established deep roots in Richmond. “2020 was challenging for every business, big or small, to navigate, but the silver lining is that many families have reignited their passion for plants and the outdoors,” says HR Director Meg Gouldin. “Without question, we owe everything to those curious new gardeners and loyal customers.”

2. Great Big Greenhouse

3. Plant House (formerly Plant Bar)

Best locally owned toy store

World of Mirth

3005 W. Cary St., 804-353-8991

World of Mirth is a colorful, eccentric shop with everything from games and toys to “Hello, I’m Vaccinated” mugs and slippers shaped like a human liver. “You can look at our website all the time, but coming in here is a completely different thing,” says owner Thea Brown. “It’s a magical experience.”.

2. Toys That Teach

3. RVYay Toys (Shops at 5807)

Best locally owned bookstore

Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary St., 804-422-8066

Though it’s been closed to the public throughout the pandemic, Chop Suey has kept the bookstore experience alive by allowing customers to schedule shopping appointments. Owner Ward Tefft says he and the shop’s cat, WonTon, miss having people in the store at full capacity. “Now WonTon realizes having people in the store is not the worst thing in the world,” Tefft says.

2. Fountain Bookstore

3. Bbgb Books

Best fair-trade products

Ten Thousand Villages

3201 W. Cary St., 804-358-5170

As a fair-trade nonprofit, Ten Thousand Villages sells ethically sourced and eco-friendly products. “Our goal is to help artisans in developing countries earn a fair income by bringing their handmade products here,” says Executive Director and store manager Aisha Eqbal. “We make sure that there’s no child labor, that women are getting paid a fair wage, and that they have safe and good working conditions.”.

2. AlterNatives Boutique

Best locally owned eyewear store

Carytown Optical

3343 W. Cary St., First Floor, 804-353-7665

“What makes Carytown Optical unique is that it’s a very authentic experience coming into a very warm, comfortable, family-owned business and being able to see and view eyewear from around the world,” says owner Cynthia Allen. Throughout the pandemic, Allen says she has received tremendous love from customers, including phone calls, cards and notes.

2. Grove Eye Care

3. Virginia Eye Institute

Best locally owned chocolate/candy store

For the Love of Chocolate

3136 W. Cary St., 804-359-5645

With shelves filled with classic and creative candies and displays full of chocolates, For the Love of Chocolate has a selection sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.“[The shop is] a very important part of the Richmond fabric because of its history, its perfect location and its down-home community feel,” says owner Elizabeth Vranas. “There is nothing like it anywhere else.”

2. Gearharts Fine Chocolates

3. ZaZoLi Sweets

Editor’s Best

Shop Till You Drop

While online shopping was a godsend for basic items during parts of last year, I missed visiting my favorite stores to indulge in some window shopping and a little retail therapy. Nothing beats seeing and touching the merch in person.

I love searching for one-of-a-kind items and gifts for friends. Quirk Gallery (207 W. Broad St.) is a favorite spot to browse for unique handcrafted jewelry, home accessories, stationery, cards and, yes, quirky gifts.

A newer and lesser-known shopping gem is the Visual Arts Center of Richmond (1812 W. Main St.), which last fall opened the VisArts Shop when it was forced to cancel its annual in-person Craft + Design show. The shop is like a mini version of Craft + Design, with offerings from VisArts artists — prints, pottery, jewelry and more — VisArts-branded merchandise, and its Take and Make art kits.

In the same vein is the Studio Two Three Shop (3300 W. Clay St.), which sells a great collection of screenprinted T-shirts, tote bags, cards, pennants and more, including many items with an RVA theme. —Jessica Ronky Haddad

Best commercial gallery in which to buy art

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Road, 804-278-8951

Crossroads Art Center has been open for nearly 20 years, focusing on educating artists and visitors on different art forms from across the globe. “We have always wanted Crossroads to be friendly, accessible and welcoming,” says owner Jenny Kirby. Efforts to make the center accessible include ramps, handicapped parking and extra space for visitors in wheelchairs.

2. Tie: Eric Schindler Gallery; Gallery 5; Page Bond Gallery; Quirk Gallery; Reynolds Gallery; The Well

Best maker of fine custom jewelry

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

16701 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-5671

Owned by Vera Caniglia, Vera’s Fine Jewelers creates custom pieces by designer Mike Caniglia and sells ready-made jewelry. The shop focuses on environmentally sustainable pieces by using ethically sourced gold, diamonds and metals. They also partner with local and national organizations to give back to the community.

2. Tie: Carreras Jewelers; Walker & Son Inc.

3. Nine Roses

× Expand Photo courtesy Mongrel

Multicategory Winner

Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St., 804-342-1272

Mongrel owners Stan McCulloch and Mark Burkett are known for stocking their shop with eclectic cards and novelty items. They keep their selection fresh and exciting by always trying new things. “We lean in to the new,” McCulloch says. After 30 years of business, Mongrel has survived the best of times and the worst of times. McCulloch and Burkett have kept their shop open through 9/11, the recession and now the pandemic. “You really can’t underestimate how resilient our community is,” McCulloch says.

Best local shop for purchasing a gift to brighten someone’s day

1. Mongrel

2. Tweed

3. The Shops at 5807

Best card and gift shop

1. Mongrel

2. Hallmark

3. Papeterie Fine Stationery & Gifts

Best casual/costume jewelry

Penelope

Penelope President Missy Wheeler finds pride in the store’s vast selection of jewelry. “So many of our customers come in to make purchases for life celebrations, milestones and even illness or death,” she says. “We have the opportunity to help them feel confident, encourage them, celebrate with them, cry with them and pray for them.”

2. Fit for a Queen

3. Lou Lou

Best jewelry store

Lustre by Adolf

1539 N. Parham Road, 804-285-3671

Finding the perfect piece of jewelry for a loved one can be a difficult task, but Lustre’s staff members pride themselves on their ability to help guide customers with purchases. Owner Robin Salzberg says they do this by considering the budget and lifestyle of the recipients. “We want to create heroes out of our customers when they give a gift,” she says.

2. Schwarzschild Jewelers

3. Fink’s Jewelers

× Expand Photo courtesy Carytown Bicycle Co.

Best Bike Shop

Tie: Agee’s Bicycles; Carytown Bicycle Co.

A family-owned business for four generations, Agee’s Bicycles has shops in Midlothian, the West End and Carytown. The business specializes in bike assembly and repairs and offers one of the largest bike selections in the region. Customers can find guides on their website covering everything from washing your bike to choosing the right helmet.

Established in 2007, Carytown Bicycle Co. is run by cyclists for cyclists. “I get meaning and purpose helping people adopt a healthy, goal-driven lifestyle, and bikes are part of that, says co-owner Tim Mullins.

2. Outpost Richmond

3. Pedal Power

Best Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 804-649-4750

Richmond’s grand hotel since 1895, The Jefferson is celebrated for its iconic architecture, luxurious accommodations and attention to detail. “What makes the hotel truly special is our knowledgeable team of hospitality professionals,” says Joseph Longo, president of The Jefferson. “They are passionate about creating memorable experiences in a warm and genuine manner, many honing their craft for a decade or more here.”

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Graduate Richmond

Best cottage rental/B&B

Fine Creek Provisions and Guest Cottages

2434 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan, 804-379-8211

Fine Creek Provisions and Guest Cottages’ expansive offerings include 13 suite-style cottages available for rent, as part of a wedding package or individually. “The bed-and-breakfast suites have taken on a new importance since COVID,” says Mark Benusa, co-founder of Fine Creek Provisions and Guest Cottages, “as local residents booked them for weekend getaways and staycations.” Going forward, Fine Creek will continue to offer popular services such as online booking and contactless check-in.

2. Tie: Linden Row Inn; Museum District Bed & Breakfast

3. Trailside Treehouse