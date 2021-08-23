Best & Worst 2021: Places & Spaces

× Expand Hollywood Cemetery (Photo courtesy Richmond Region Tourism)

Best historical attraction

Hollywood Cemetery

412 S. Cherry St., 804-648-8501

A visit to Hollywood Cemetery’s winding 135 acres can feel like stepping back in time. Established in 1847, the cemetery near the banks of the James River is the resting place of notable figures, like former presidents John Tyler and James Monroe. There’s plenty for nature enthusiasts to enjoy, too: As a registered arboretum, Hollywood Cemetery is home to more than 2,000 trees.

2. American Civil War Museum

3. The Poe Museum

Best vineyard within 90 miles of Richmond

Barboursville Vineyards

17655 Winery Road, Barboursville, 540-832-3824

Located about 30 minutes outside of Charlottesville, this 900-acre vineyard dates to 1821, when it was constructed as the home and plantation of former Virginia Gov. James Barbour. Now owned by Italian wine tycoon Gianni Zonin, it offers visitors a range of flavors in its tasting room and library of older vintages, self-guided tours of the property and fine dining at the Palladio Restaurant.

2. Upper Shirley Vineyards

3. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

× Expand Deep Run Park (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best county park

Deep Run Park, Henrico

9900 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-652-1430

Boasting 3.4 miles of paved trails and indoor and outdoor athletic courts, Deep Run Park has something for everyone. “There’s a large offering of passive recreation and active play throughout the entire park,” says Henrico Recreation & Parks spokeswoman Pam Kempf. The paved pump track, one of its newest amenities, is a first for the area and allows cyclists to propel themselves by shifting their body weight instead of pedaling.

2. Tie: Dorey Park, Henrico; Rockwood Park, Chesterfield

3. Crump Park/Meadow Farm Museum, Henrico

Multicategory Winner

Maymont

1700 Hampton St., 804-358-7166

Maymont’s expansive gardens provided a respite for new and returning visitors during lockdown, Executive Director Parke Richeson says, attracting a record 850,000 visitors over the past year. “It’s such a unique and inspiring place,” she says. “People just [kept coming back].” After limiting its programming last year, she says Maymont aims to scale up its indoor events and school tours over the coming months.

Best city park

1. Maymont

2. Byrd Park

3. Bryan Park

Best place to take a first-time Richmond visitor

1. Maymont

2. The James River

3. VMFA

Best place to picnic

1. Maymont

2. Libby Hill Park

3. VMFA

Worst building in Richmond

Richmond City Hall

900 E. Broad St.

While the 21-story skyscraper casts a unique silhouette over Richmond, City Hall’s ranking in this category may come down to the frustrations that Richmonders have felt toward city leaders over the past year. Whether it’s the police department’s violent response to protesters last summer, aging school buildings or the ongoing resort casino issue, there’s been no shortage of controversies to draw the ire of city residents.

2. The Markel Building

3. Richmond Coliseum

Best building in Richmond

Virginia State Capitol

1000 Bank St., 804-698-1788

Home to the General Assembly, the Virginia State Capitol was the site of many important decisions this year, including marijuana legalization and the abolition of the death penalty, to name two. Designed by Thomas Jefferson in 1785, the building is surrounded by Capitol Square, which features memorials to figures such as George Washington and Virginians who were active during the civil rights movement.

2. Main Street Station

3. The Jefferson Hotel

× Expand Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (Photo courtesy Richmond Region Tourism)

Multicategory Winner

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-340-1400

A repeat winner, the VMFA shines with its permanent collection of more than 50,000 works of art that span ancient and contemporary cultures from across the globe. Director Alex Nyerges touts the art museum’s accessibility, offering free year-round admission for all visitors. “We’ve been globally oriented from the very beginning,” he says. “For us, the business of accessibility and diversity are built into our DNA.”

Best place for a first date

1. VMFA

2. Maymont

3. Carytown

Best nonprofit art gallery or museum

1. VMFA

2. Gallery5

3. 1708 Gallery

Best use of empty pedestals on Monument Avenue

Public art

City leaders and residents alike have floated the possibility of replacing Confederate monuments with artwork that represents the diverse Richmond of today, rather than a reminder of the city’s Confederate past. They may get their wish: In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam pledged nearly $11 million toward a VMFA-led effort to solicit public input and design new installations along the historic avenue.

2. Gardens/parks

3. A place to return the statues that were removed

Best place to people-watch

Carytown

Area residents are once again flocking to the iconic shopping district, and with the Watermelon Festival set to make its comeback this month after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, opportunities for people-watching abound. Whether you’re getting a bite to eat or poking around its many quirky shops, Carytown remains a great place to measure the city’s pulse.

2. Short Pump Town Center

3. VMFA

Editor's Best

Ambling Around Town

“CEL-E-BRATE good times, c’mon! Let’s cel-uh-brayte …” Sorry — you caught me singing and dancing and having a ’70s flashback. Sometimes just getting to the end of the week may merit celebration. You can start at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.), which is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. This is where I like to meet friends and drink in the scene and libations.

My wife and I also enjoy celebrating the pleasures of fresh air and nature during evening rambles around Fountain Lake (600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.) in Byrd Park, which yields views of waterfowl at play and often magnificent sunsets. For the athletically inclined, there’s the 1-mile VITA Course, with fitness stations that allow you to elevate your heart rate.

Nearby, Richmond’s own 100-acre wood, Maymont (1700 Hampton St.) celebrates the glories animal, botanical and architectural with the diadem of the Dooley Mansion and wonderful gardens, including the Italian, from which flows a grand cascade fountain. When all is said and done, it’s up to you, what’s your pleasure? —Harry Kollatz Jr.

Best daytrip destination from Richmond

Charlottesville

A more relaxed atmosphere paired with attractions such as Monticello, the University of Virginia and a bevy of wineries, orchards, hiking trails and parks make Charlottesville the go-to weekend getaway for Richmonders, says Charlottesville Visitors Bureau Executive Director Courtney Cacatian. “We’re a very comfortable distance away from Richmond, and a whole different atmosphere,” she adds. “[It’s easy] to explore mountains, sample our wine and get away from the city.”

2. Williamsburg

3. Virginia Beach

× Expand Trail running in the James River Park System (Photo courtesy Richmond Region Tourism)

Best local hike

James River Park System trails in general

jamesriverpark.org

The James River Park System’s trails saw an attendance boom last year as area residents looked for safe ways to spend time outdoors, attracting more than 500,000 visitors across more than 22 miles of trails. “It’s a little oasis,” Trails and Greenway Superintendent Michael Burton says. He recommends Ancarrow’s Landing for beginners, adding that the flat 2.5-mile loop is great for runners, hikers and cyclists.

2. Buttermilk Trail, James River Park System

3. Pocahontas State Park

Best place to escape the pandemic

At home

As the pandemic canceled events across the region last year and gathering with loved ones became unsafe, we were forced to adapt to life under lockdown. Whether that meant finding ways to stay connected with family and friends virtually, discovering new hobbies or finally making use of that old exercise equipment, Richmonders who were fortunate enough to spend their work and leisure time at home stayed safe, if a little stir-crazy.

2. The James River

3. Outdoors/in parks