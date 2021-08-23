Best & Worst 2021: Food & Drink

× Expand WPA Bakery's gluten-free hummingbird cake (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

Best place for gluten-free options

WPA Bakery

3414 Semmes Ave., 804-477-6449

A perk of living south of the James is strolling through Forest Hill Park, capped with a visit to David Rohrer’s WPA Bakery. Though gluten-free coffee cake, chocolate chess pie, muffins and caneles — that’s caramelized crepe batter in moist, mouth-sized chunks — are available daily, Sundays are our jam, when vegan, gluten-free doughnuts in magical flavors, such as blueberry lemon, are rolled out “by the dozens,” say bakery staff.

2. Tie: The Daily Kitchen & Bar; Ellwood Thompson’s

3. Garnett’s Cafe

Best bakery

Sub Rosa Bakery

620 N. 25th St., 804-788-7672

Sub Rosa’s flaky pastries and fresh bread are the stuff of national acclaim, and every crumb comes out of the same humble but mighty wood-fired oven. Another element that makes Sub Rosa’s creations so special is the flour itself, which is freshly milled before being baked into European-style pastries and loaves. Co-owner Evrim Dogu says devotees should look for Sub Rosa’s stone-ground flour and flour blends at local grocery stores soon.

2. Idle Hands Bread Co.

3. Tie: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe; Westhampton Pastry Shop

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Multicategory Winner

Stella’s

1012 Lafayette St., 804-358-2011

A timeless Richmond gem, Stella’s has solidified a spot in the city’s dining history. From its early days on Harrison Street (in a space now occupied by Edo’s Squid) to its current home on Lafayette, the restaurant celebrating simple, rustic Mediterranean cuisine has had a following since its inception almost 40 years ago. Helmed by matriarch and Greek immigrant Stella Dikos, there is something truly magical about the food coming out of this kitchen.

Best restaurant overall

1. Stella’s

2. Tie: L’Opossum; Restaurant Adarra

3. Tie: Edo’s Squid; Grisette; Joe’s Inn; Mamma Zu; Shagbark

Best Mediterranean (Greek, Italian, etc.)

1. Stella’s

2. Greek on Cary

3. Bell Greek

Best specialty market

Stella’s Grocery

Stella’s Grocery is slowly but surely popping up in neighborhoods across the city, and with four locations, the family-run market is also establishing itself as a Richmond staple. The latest Westhampton outpost has the usual Stella’s Grocery suspects — salad shakers, local goods and imported specialties — but the cocktails and meze available at the marble bar take the market experience up a notch.

2. Yellow Umbrella Provisions

3. Union Market

Photo courtesy Gelati Celesti

Best local ice cream shop

Gelati Celesti

Around for nearly 45 years, Gelati Celesti changed hands in 2010, but the joy that a scoop, or three, of the handmade treat delivers has remained consistent. Eight locations strong, and with future expansion on the menu, Gelati Celesti has earned the title of local ice cream institution.

2. Scoop

3. Bev’s Homemade

× Expand Photo courtesy Lillie Pearl

Best new restaurant

Lillie Pearl

416 E. Grace St., 804-412-8724

Chef-owner Mike Lindsey, formerly of EAT Restaurant Partners, opened Lillie Pearl in November 2020, and it quickly became a pandemic breakout star. For first-time guests, Lindsey’s partner in business and life, Kimberly, says the obe ata lamb shank and peach cobbler bread pudding are both a must-try. Look for Buttermilk and Honey, a fried chicken concept from the duo, to open soon in Short Pump and at the forthcoming Hatch Food Hall.

2. Lucky AF

3. Tie: Blue Atlas; TBT El Gallo

Best takeout

Tazza Kitchen (including its Big Kitchen)

"We perfected our Take and Bake meals through The Big Kitchen,” says partner Susan Davenport of Tazza's now-closed takeout spot, “but eventually found it [is] a simpler model to roll those family-style meals into our existing to-go options.” All of the area locations — Alverser Plaza, Short Pump and Scott’s Addition — sell frozen brick-oven pizzas and frozen burritos. Also look for house-smoked barbecue by the pound, taco kits, meatballs, and mac and cheese.

2. Joe’s Inn

3. 8 1/2

Most missed restaurant that closed due to the pandemic

Dutch & Co.

When the pandemic struck, local restaurants were forced to shut down dining rooms, many transitioning to takeout and offering market goods, including Church Hill’s Dutch & Co. At the end of 2020, owners Caleb and Michelle Shriver bid farewell to their nationally recognized restaurant, sharing in an Instagram post, “We may feel that you ended before your time, but we are thankful for the time we had.”

2. Nota Bene

3. Pescados

Best outdoor dining

Portico

12506 River Road, 804-784-4800

On a cozy stone terrace overlooking a lush River Road garden, Portico serves Napa vibes and an Italian-inspired menu, including personal-sized Neopolitan-style pizzas and a curated wine list. Owner Paolo Randazzo says that after such a trying year, he’s thankful to still be open and among Richmond magazine readers’ favorite outdoor restaurants.

2. The Boathouse

3. Brambly Park

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

Best food truck

Zorch Pizza

2923 W. Cary St., 804-562-0279

Look for the slice of pie dangling outside Zorch Pizza’s freshly opened home base in Carytown. After more than two years of successful appearances at breweries, owner Rob Zorch says his food truck roots “gave me confidence to open a place.” Zorch says that while he’s focused on the new slice shop, the food truck will indeed keep rollin’.

2. Boka Tako

3. River City Wood Fire Pizza

× Expand Cocktails at Fuzzy Cactus (Photo courtesy Fuzzy Cactus)

Editor's Best

Sip and Celebrate

Food Editor Eileen Mellon (Photo by Jay Paul)

While there is no end to the possibilities, I have a few favorite places that help channel a convivial mood. To me, being surrounded by a spread of carbs and friends holding juice glasses brimming with red wine feels so right — Dinamo (821 W. Cary St.), I’m looking at you. After being closed for indoor dining, the Jewish-Italian hideaway is back to serving baked cabbage, chopped liver crostini and big bowls of pasta.

When thirst is calling, North Side’s Fuzzy Cactus (221 W. Brookland Park Blvd.), is there to answer. A dive bar with light fare, it’s an all-encompassing experience, from its hip thrift-store decor to the pool tables and retro bar dishing out fun drinks such as the Spritzkrieg Bop — a take on a classic spritz featuring a collaboration beer from Tabol Brewing.

Also quenching thirst, and perhaps setting drinks on fire — a true sign of celebration — is The Jungle Room (2727 W. Broad St.), a weekend-only Tiki lounge. —Eileen Mellon

Best local distillery

Cirrus Vodka

1603 Ownby Lane, 804-724-7787

Since its reopening in 2015, Cirrus Vodka has been committed to top-quality craft vodka at a reasonable price. While most vodkas are distilled from grains, Cirrus uses local russet potatoes. “That and the eight-step filtration give it this creamy soft texture that makes it a rare sipping vodka,” says Director Tom Ellington, who prefers his in a bone-dry martini on the tasting room patio.

2. Belle Isle Moonshine

3. Reservoir Distillery

Best locally owned beer/wine store

Once Upon a Vine

4009 MacArthur Ave., 804-726-9463; 2817 Hathaway Road, 804-864-9463

Before Bob Kocher opened Once Upon a Vine, he explored 10 blocks in each direction, checking recycling bins for what wines people were drinking. Over the years, he’s built not only an award-winning business, but also a generational community of loyal customers. “I have folks coming in now for six-packs who I used to give lollipops to as kids,” Kocher says.

2. Barrel Thief

3. Corks & Kegs

Best local brewery

Photo by Kate Magee courtesy Hardywood

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2410 Ownby Lane, 804-420-2420; 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, 804-418-3548

When Hardywood opened in 2011, it was one of the only craft breweries in Richmond. From there, they helped lead the charge to get the Virginia ABC to allow breweries to serve their own beer on site, changing the region’s relationship with brewing, potable tourism and outdoor festivals. Hardywood’s seasonal releases, such as the classic Gingerbread Stout, perennially draw beer geeks from around the country and beyond.

2. The Veil Brewing Co.

3. Triple Crossing Beer

Best cocktails to go

The Jasper

3113 W. Cary St.

For staff at The Jasper, service has always come first. When the pandemic made in-person service impossible, they quickly pivoted to a “lemonade stand” model. “We had to think hard about how to deliver top-notch service without face-to-face contact,” says co-owner Kevin Liu. The Jasper’s service window added a fun opportunity for engagement with carryout customers and foot traffic — that said, they’re now celebrating the return of dine-in service.

2. Tazza Kitchen

3. Cirrus Vodka

Best local cidery

Blue Bee Cider

1320 Summit Ave., 804-231-0280

Blue Bee Cider was the first urban cidery on the East Coast. When Courtney Mailey started the company in 2013, she had to channel her cider-making creativity into forming connections and community. She hasn’t stopped since. “My favorite thing is always the thing that we haven’t tried before,” she says. A recent effort mingled grapes with apples to produce a vinous cider that doesn’t stay on shelves for long.

2. Buskey Cider

3. Courthouse Creek Cider

× Expand Photo courtesy ZZQ

Best barbecue

ZZQ

3201 W. Moore St., 804-528-5648

Never has standing in line been more worthwhile than at ZZQ, where co-owner Alex Graf keeps chaos from creeping into the line and dining room. “There is a place for everyone if you take turns,” Graf says. ZZQ's Texas-inspired barbecue has nabbed national acclaim for pitmaster Chris Fultz’s meticulous craft, but locals already knew it was worth waiting for.

2. Buz and Ned’s

3. Mission BBQ

× Expand Photo by April Greer

Best vegetarian restaurant

Ipanema Cafe

917 W. Grace St., 804-213-0190

For new Ipanema owner Seth Campbell, the proof was already in the pudding. “I think the old owners were comfortable selling to me,” he says, “because I didn’t want to change much, just try to make things even more exciting.” Chef Jonathan Hale’s summer menu fulfills seafood longings with a surf ’n’ turf of king oyster “scallops,” garlic butter, charred shallot petals and grilled Beyond Sausage links.

2. Fresca on Addison

3. Hang Space

Best fried chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

2200 W. Broad St., 804-355-1059

Holding it down as the only Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken franchise in Virginia — lucky us — the Broad Street location has been open since 1966, and it’s staffed by a squad of longtime employees, some of whom have worked there for decades. Perhaps as a result, a visit to Lee’s is nearly as comforting as a trip to see Mom. Owner Henry Loving’s tip: Don’t forget the dipping sauce.

2. Ukrop’s Market Hall

3. Hot Chick

Best steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

11500 W. Huguenot Road, 804-378-0600

The Midlothian location of this national franchise has its own unique personality, as it was formerly a family farmhouse and is rumored to house ghosts. Aside from the location’s rich history, Ruth’s Chris is a dependable spot to get a sizzling steak and a cocktail for any celebration.

2. Buckhead’s

3. Texas Roadhouse

Best cupcakes

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

5811 Patterson Ave., 804-285-2253

Pearl’s serves joy by the dozen under the direction of owner Laurie Blakey. She says her grandmother and business namesake, Pearl Chapman, was likely the first female registrar in Virginia, so now anyone who wears their “I Voted” sticker gets a free cupcake in Pearl's honor.

2. Carytown Cupcakes

3. Smallcakes

Photo by Justin Chesney

Best Jackson Ward restaurant

Mama J’s

415 N. First St., 804-225-7449

Every dish at Mama J’s, the soul food beacon of Jackson Ward, comes with a side of love — the restaurant’s namesake, Velma Johnson, sees to that. And the love goes beyond the plate, too. Mama J’s is known for its philanthropy, partnering with organizations such as Feed More, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond.

2. Restaurant Adarra

3. Salt & Forge

Multicategory Winner

Joe’s Inn

Joe’s Inn consistently takes the nod of classic, wallet-friendly stalwart with more than 70 years under its belt. Whether you’re enjoying a shot and a beer at the bar or tucking into a steaming plate of pasta and meatballs blanketed with cheese while squeezed into one of their booths — Joe’s Inn holds a place near and dear to Richmonders’ hearts.

Best Fan restaurant

1. Joe’s Inn

2. Kuba Kuba

3. Edo’s Squid

Best affordable restaurant/best value

1. Joe’s Inn

2. Tie: El Pope; Moore Street Cafe

3. Tie: Dot’s Back Inn; Mexico Restaurant

Best Church Hill restaurant

The Roosevelt

623 N. 25th St., 804-658-1935

Co-founder Kendra Feather shaped The Roosevelt’s vibe and Southern fare to fit the neighborhood’s historic feel after she was offered the beautiful 1890s building more than a decade ago. Within the past year, chef Jared Martin, previously of L’Opossum, has taken over the kitchen. The Roosevelt manages to strike a balance between offering dishes such as crispy lamb belly and fiddlehead ferns, while retaining an unpretentious, homey feel.

2. Alewife

3. The Hill Cafe

Best downtown restaurant

Perly’s

111 E. Grace St. 804-912-1560

With its friendly service and a menu of updated Jewish classics, Perly’s dishes up bagels with lox, a massive matzo ball soup and those highly craveable Schlubby Fries. Co-owner Rachelle Rosengarten says Perly’s Lottie Dottie sandwich is an homage to a beloved, departed family pug.

2. Lemaire

3. Tie: Julep’s New Southern Cuisine; Lillie Pearl

Best Scott’s Addition restaurant

Lunch and Supper

1215 Summit Ave., 804-353-0111

Pickled, fried and Southern — that’s the name of the game here, but stay tuned for some changes. “We've got some wheels turning on revamping our flagship Lunch into something different,” says Amanda Carter Fritts, general manager for the restaurant group. “There may have been some pizza ovens ordered.”

2. Tazza Kitchen

3. ZZQ

Best Shockoe Bottom restaurant

Bottoms Up Pizza

1700 Dock St., 804-644-4400

Be it savory or sweet, Bottoms Up has you covered, from chili to s’mores pizza. The 24-hour tomatoes used in its sauce are the restaurant’s labor of love, baking in olive oil for a whole day. For those with dietary restrictions, the Shockoe hot spot offers gluten-free crust and vegan cheese.

2. Hot Chick

3. Carmela’s

× Expand Photo by April Greer

Best South Side restaurant

Little Nickel

4702 Forest Hill Ave., 804-230-8743

Little Nickel is a whole vibe, from the palm leaf wallpaper to the rattan chandeliers and hip playlist. A tropical neighborhood oasis, the restaurant’s killer menu of island-inspired sips and playful fare such as the must-order pork nachos continues to transport guests. Vacation, anyone?

2. Laura Lee’s

3. Southbound

Best North side restaurant

Dot’s Back Inn

4030 MacArthur Ave., 804-266-3167

The charm of Dot’s Back Inn lies in its laid-back, retro ambiance and its classic American comfort menu. The diner is not only beloved by locals, but also the Food Network, as it’s been featured twice on Guy Fieri’s "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Be sure to try the $1 house-made pies and desserts, rotating daily.

2. Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen

3. The Mill on MacArthur

Best Far West End/Short Pump restaurant

Lehja

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, 804-364-1111

Beloved equally for its modern Indian cuisine, award-winning wine selection and owner Sunny Baweja’s warm hospitality, Lehja is a Short Pump gem. Baweja and Wine Director Nitesh Arora hand-pick each of the more than 500 selections on the wine list.

2. Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi

3. Tazza Kitchen

Best East End restaurant

Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen

4809 Parker St., 804-562-3501

A passion project for Helen Holmes, Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen has a dedicated following, especially for its Chimborazo Steak and Cheese, an ode to the nearby park. A lifelong East End resident, Holmes says, “I raised my kids in Fulton. As a matter of fact, we used to order carryout from this same building 30 years ago.”

2. Blue Atlas

3. The Lilly Pad

Best restaurant in Chesterfield

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

9550 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-272-0920

Pepe’s slow-roasted, pork-filled “Chesterfield” burritos offer a sense of escape. Eric Mejia bought the restaurant last April after managing it for 10 years. As to the root of its popularity? “It’s the food and the service,” Mejia says. “Our regulars stop in three times a week.”

2. Tie: Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Wild Ginger

3. Tazza Kitchen

Best Carytown restaurant

Can Can Brasserie

3120 W. Cary St., 804-358-7274

Whether you stop in for croissants and espresso, a croque monsieur and views of Carytown, or mussels, frites and bubbles at the bar, Can Can Brasserie invites guests to decide their own dining destiny. After 16 years, it remains a place for an escape filled with joie de vivre.

2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

3. East Coast Provisions

Best restaurant in Hanover

Iron Horse Restaurant

100 S. Railroad Ave., 804-752-6410

Located in downtown Ashland next to the railroad tracks in what was once a department store in the early 20th century, Iron Horse is bursting with character. Owner Rusty Stone names the shrimp and grits and truffle fries as must-haves. The restaurant is also resuming live music on the patio this summer.

2. Marty’s Grill

3. Industrial Taphouse

× Expand Photo courtesy RL Hospitality

Best brunch

Brunch

As diners await the return of flowing mimosas and short rib Benedicts from Brunch, the restaurant takes the top spot for its namesake meal of the day. Currently, the space is being used to host events and intimate gatherings, but the squad at its sister restaurants — Lunch & Supper — say they hope to reopen the Fan spot soon.

2. Tie: Can Can Brasserie; LuLu’s

3. Millie’s Diner

Best breakfast restaurant

Moore Street Cafe

2904 W. Moore St., 804-359-5970

A spread at the funky, homey Scott’s Addition stalwart Moore Street Cafe should always include a monstrous breakfast club, a Moore-Mosa pitcher and a stack of pancakes. The diner’s co-owner, Charlie Hughes says, “People love breakfast because it is the place where sweet, savory and salty can all occupy the same space on the table harmoniously.”

2. Joe’s Inn

× Expand (From left) Photo by Cameron Lewis courtesy Blanchard's; photo courtesy Sugar & Twine

Best local coffee shop

Tie: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.; Sugar & Twine

Both first-place winners share the common thread of Blanchard’s brews, but each business brings something unique to the coffee experience. Sugar & Twine owner Beth Oritsian makes sure the pastry case is always full of freshly baked pastries, with production starting daily at 4:30 a.m. At Blanchard’s, curated snack plates are a quick option for a midday pick-me-up.

2. Tie: Lamplighter Coffee Roasters; Perk!

3. Ironclad Coffee Roasters

Best waffles

Capitol Waffle Shop

Waffles serve as the vessel of choice seven days a week for Capitol Waffle Shop owner Brad Barzoloski. Whether you’re looking for a savory option, trying to channel classic breakfast vibes, or seeking a sweet treat, toppings range from ground chorizo and fried chicken to Fruity Pebbles and marshmallows — the possibilities are endless.

2. LuLu’s

Multicategory Winner

Nate’s Bagels

21 S. Allen Ave., 804-939-5310

Initially baked in owners Nate and Lauren Mathews’ home oven, their tangy, chewy bagels were sold at pop-ups and farmers markets before the Cary Street bagel shop opened in 2018. “Our bagels ferment for 24 hours before being baked day of sale,” Lauren says. “We empower our employees to learn the craft: Our bakers and bagel-rollers also make sandwiches and work the counter.” One bagel-wich, the veg-forward Glamper, took some serious R&D to find the right mix of wilted greens that would keep the bagel and egg moist but not soggy. Their most popular sandwich is the classic breakfast — bacon and egg with the customer’s choice of cheese.

Best bagels

1. Nate’s Bagels

2. Cupertino’s NY Bagels

Best breakfast sandwich

1. Nate’s Bagels

2. Moore Street Cafe

3. Tie: The Fancy Biscuit; Salt & Forge

Best Thai

Sabai

2727 W. Broad St., 804-367-4992

Sabai manager Sara Saif implemented many changes last year as takeout sales skyrocketed. The restaurant now allows reservations and gives more space between tables; two wins for their loyal customers, which include “folks that have lived in or traveled to Thailand,” Saif says. Her must-tries? Koa Soi Gai, a Northern-style chicken curry with egg noodles, and the Pandan painkiller, bartender Adan Velis’s Thai riff on the classic blender drink.

2. Mom’s Siam

3. Pad Thai

Best local tacos

Tie: En Su Boca; Don’t Look Back

Both Don’t Look Back and En Su Boca have established themselves as hip, reliable, neighborhood taco joints, each equipped with tequila to boot, and both are approaching nearly a decade in business. While Don’t Look Back fans will say that its potato and crispy carnitas tacos — available in both gringo and traditional styles at each of its locations — are go-tos, En Su Boca devotees know that a seat on the patio accompanied by any of their slow-roasted taco options is a recipe for success.

2. Soul Taco

3. Wong’s Tacos

Best Latin American/Mexican fare

Mexico Restaurant

After 30 years and with six current locations, second-generation Mexico restaurant owner Maria Garcia says, “I thank God for the dedication that my father left us. My nephews are the third generation, and my father always said we have a big responsibility to our community; so we have to give our best.” Garcia recommends trying her go-to favorite, the California burrito with steak.

2. Pepe’s

3. Tie: En Sue Boca; Little Mexico

× Expand Photo by Rob Hendricks

Best Ramen

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St., 804-342-1800

An EAT Restaurant Partners creation, Foo Dog has established itself as a can’t-miss spot in the Fan, with a popular happy hour and pan-Asian delights including the Bao Wow pork sliders. The murals inside and out, painted by local artists, were a conscious effort to keep the space’s whimsical, artsy feel from when it was previously an art supplies shop.

2. Takara Ramen

3. Grace Noodle

Best Sushi

Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Road, 804-288-8801

Whether it’s a power lunch or a first date, Osaka was designed to impress, with over-the-top maki rolls and posh decor. The lobster dumplings sell out nightly, and another favorite is the sashimi pizza, a “secret menu item.” Sushi lovers, take note: Osaka’s Instagram is the place to find out when chef Hai Truong is slicing toro, bluefin and aji.

2. Akida

3. Lucky AF

Best Vietnamese

Mekong Restaurant

6004 W. Broad St., 804-288-8929

In the spring of 2020, owner An Bui’s can-do attitude was put to the test. Bui, who has been nominated twice for a James Beard Award for outstanding wine, spirits or beer professional, was packing “thousands” of orders of spring rolls and pho to go during the pandemic. Piggybacking on the success of the crowler program at his adjacent brewpub, The Answer, Mekong also added takeout canned cocktails, like the creamy, coffee-based, Kahlua Cafe Sua.

2. Pho Tay Do

3. Vietnam One

Best Korean

J KOGI

325 N. Second St., 804-225-8734

With new ownership and a renovated interior, J KOGI has undergone major changes in the past year, but the quality of its made-from-scratch Korean cuisine has stayed the same. The restaurant is now family-owned, and there are plans to expand the menu. Not sure where to start? The shiitake mushroom udon noodles are the chef’s favorite.

2. Tie: Bonchon; K-Town Kitchen & Bar

Best Chinese

Peter Chang

Peter Chang made his Richmond debut in 2016, and since then diners have fallen in love with his Szechuan cuisine — dry-fried eggplant, tofu skins, bamboo fish and the scallion bubble pancake, a creation of his wife and pastry chef, Lisa. “I’m very grateful,” Chang says of the support. Stay tuned for a Peter Chang 2.0 coming soon, he says.

2. Yen Ching

3. Peking Restaurant

Photo by Issac Harrell

Best Indian

Lemon Cuisine of India

3215 W. Broad St., 804-204-1800

With an unassuming exterior, Lemon Cuisine allows the food to speak for itself. The family-run business is known for its takeout, but it also provides a warm and welcoming dining experience. The West Broad Street spot offers bargain lunch specials, and popular menu items include chicken tikka masala and garlic naan.

2. Lehja

3. Tulsi

Best pizza

Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom’s quirky and fun vibe makes one forget it’s a franchise with more 150 locations throughout the U.S. Its three RVA locations in Carytown, Midlothian and Short Pump commit to the funky aesthetic with eye-grabbing art splashed across their walls. Diners can build their own pizzas or choose from an extensive list of specialty pies, with theme-fitting names such as “Kosmic Karma” and “Holy Shiitake Pie.”

2. Bottoms Up Pizza

3. Zorch Pizza

Best caterer

Mosaic Catering & Events

3001 Cutshaw Ave., 804-525-2190

From riverside events at Tredegar to 1,000-person wedding banquets, Mosaic Catering and Events — steered by longtime Culinary Director Ryan Traylor — has been a favorite for more than two decades. Stay tuned for the debut of an event space with a rooftop area in Scott’s Addition later this year.

2. Tie: EAT Catering; Garnish; Homemades by Suzanne; Morrissey’s Catering

Best locally owned juice/smoothie cafe

North End Juice Co.

718 N. Cleveland St., 804-729-7340; 2400 Jefferson Ave., 804-562-1208

Grab a smoothie or a juice and help plant a tree, too. Last year, North End Juice Co. debuted a sister location in Church Hill, and this year, the company is taking things up a notch. Virginia Beach transplant, longtime surfer and North End owner Channing Miller is working to turn the juice bar into a nonprofit to fund his recently launched reforestation initiative, La Rama Project.

2. Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar

3. Ginger Juice

Multicategory Winner

Burger Bach

Burgers and fires are a classic duo and for the best in RVA, you can hit up one spot. With a squad of sauces from a basil pesto aioli to a roasted jalapeno remoulade, Burger Bach’s fresh-cut fries were made for dippin’. And though grass-fed beef from New Zealand is the foundation of the menu, the restaurant recently introduced a new lineup of burgers made from organic chicken.

Best hamburgers

1. Burger Bach

2. Five Guys

3. Beauvine Burger Concept

Best french fries

1. Burger Bach

2. Can Can Brasserie