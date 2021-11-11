Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 8-12

× Expand On Monday, Young Mother hosted a ramen pop-up (above) to remember. Scroll below to discover more opportunities to hop aboard the RVADine pop-up train. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Orchards Against Inequity

Urban farming advocate and Richmond native Duron Chavis recently unveiled the latest project in his growing vision for a more resilient local food system. Late last month Chavis introduced Sankofa Community Orchard, the area’s largest community garden, home to 80 fruit trees, an outdoor kitchen space and acres of potential to forge connections. (Richmond magazine)

Gobble, Gobble

Thanksgiving is two weeks away — where did you go, 2021? — and local restaurants are preparing all the ways for us to get our holiday feast on. Whether your fam is Team Fried Turkey, likes to keep things classic or believes dessert is the star, area markets, eateries and bake shops have us covered with meals and sweets for pickup, delivery and dining in. (Richmond magazine)

Fall Almanac

Leaf-peeping, long nights and hoodies are having their annual moment. From a ginger-spiced dirty chai at alley coffee shop Recluse Roasting Project to stew by the pint from a native of Brunswick stew country and a spiced fireside-sipper from Black Heath Meadery, we’ve rounded up a handful of ways to savor the season. Spoiler: no pumpkin spice in this bunch. (Richmond magazine)

A Taste of Hope

Hamid Noori, chef and owner of Carytown’s The Mantu, has always felt his purpose was to serve others. After fleeing Afghanistan years ago and making a new life in Richmond, Noori has been working with the International Rescue Committee to feed fellow refugees at his restaurant and during a recent visit to Fort Pickett, serving thousands of meals to newly arrived Afghans. (Richmond magazine)

Apples to Apples

One of the top apple-producing states in the country, the commonwealth celebrates the boozy beverage made from the fruit Nov. 12-21. Virginia Cider Week offers an excuse to sip the more and more popular libation, presenting a collection of local events from a cheese workshop at Truckle Cheesemongers to a duo of coursed cider-pairing dinners at Saison and Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen and a tasting event at Fine Creek Brewing. Cheers!

RVADine Debuts

The wait for Tablespoons Bakery — a pop-up turned cookie mobile turned brick-and-mortar space from The Next Move Program, a nonprofit that helps young adults with developmental disabilities — is finally over. Located at 1707 Westover Hills Blvd., the bake shop helmed by Next Move participants is officially in action, serving treats such as the crowd favorite sprinkled-studded Unicorn Cookie.

Carytown recently welcomed a new addition to the neighborhood: Lolita’s, a cocktail-heavy Mexican restaurant from sisters and Little Mexico owners Rosio and Karina Garcia, made its debut Nov. 9.

After serving scoops aboard his food truck, ice cream artisan Westray Paul has found a more permanent home. Look for Westray’s Finest to make its sweet debut in the coming months on Lombardy Street in the Fan and for the pints to be occupying freezer space at local markets. (Richmond BizSense)

Whiskey fans, Reservoir Distillery has unveiled a swanky bar with a jazzed-up cocktail menu, limited-edition pours and flights.

Seafood with a view remains following the closure of Conch Republic. The HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group plans to roll out a second Island Shrimp Co. location at Rocketts Landing, next to its sister restaurant, The Boathouse, in March. (News release)

Touted as “an island-style taco bar with a little polish,” Sloop John B. opened Nov. 10 at Regency mall. The venture from former Home Team Grill owner Garland Taylor offers everything from tacos to tortas and features a dangling boat in in the dining room and a forthcoming rooftop space. P.S.: Keep an eye out for In the Sauce, Taylor's new pizza place, to join the mix at the mall as well.

A soon-to-open cigar-and-whiskey lounge, Brun, marks a new chapter for first-time restaurateurs Charlie Wilson and Adam Evan. The Black-owned business is set to open in the former Poor Boys space on Lombardy Street in the Fan, dishing out Caribbean-influence fare, come-and-stay-a-while energy and live music. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Local restaurateurs talk with us about continuing to navigate the changing dining experience. (Richmond magazine)

Oysters from near and far, local coffee, and an underground wine cellar await downtown at Birdie’s. (Richmond magazine)

Ladyjamz owner Blanche Smith jars a serious collection of jellies and spreads, including apple butter and cranberry-orange and spicy blueberry jams. (Richmond magazine)

Chile lovers, rejoice: A hot tour of the superfood kicks off Nov. 15, with multicourse dinners at Heritage, The Mantu, Perch, Lehja and Shagbark dedicated to the peppers.

The Veil Brewing Co.’s mini beer den, Funkhaüst Cafe, focused on barrel-aged brews and wild ales, is moving to a Fridays-only schedule, now operating from 5 to 9 p.m.

Upcoming Events