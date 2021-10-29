Purveyor: Lady Jamz

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

History: Lady Jamz founder Blanche Smith grew up watching her mother and grandmother make homemade jams and jellies. Wanting to spread the comfort she felt in her childhood kitchen, Smith began gifting her homemade preserves for holidays and birthdays. When her loved ones started asking to buy more, she knew she could turn her hobby into a business, joined by her daughter, Lisette Johnson.

Specialties: Since debuting in 2013, Lady Jamz has grown to sell more than 40 varieties, from seasonal to custom orders, offering flavors such as cranberry-orange to Pump It Up Pepper and apricot-amaretto. “I like to prepare flavors that aren’t regularly found in stores,” Smith says. Other preserves such as apple butter, pear butter and pumpkin butter are also available.

Production: For seasonal fruits, Smith often visits Carter Mountain Orchard or works with local farmers. She prepares the jams in a home kitchen and lets them sit for a full day before they are ready to serve.

Buy: Lady Jamz can be found at Dorey Park Farmers Market and the RVA Black Farmers Market. To place orders, email ladyjamz4u@gmail.com.