Gobble, Gobble

Big Herm’s does Thanksgiving as it should be in the South: a Cajun or butter-fried bird and all the sides. Some stars of the show: corny cornbread, sweet potato casserole and fresh cranberry sauce. And, if you’re busy setting the table, Big Herm’s will deliver.

Order: By Nov. 17

Pickup: Nov. 23 and 24 after 1 p.m.; delivery between noon and 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24

Cost: Fried turkey, $61.98; sides, $22-$32; desserts, $15-$26

JewFro is among the city's latest dining debuts, blending African and Jewish cuisines. This Shockoe Bottom restaurant from the owners of Soul Taco is serving a traditional Thanksgiving feast, along with a turducken and lamb dinner. Feeling the spirit of the season? They are also offering the option to donate a meal to someone in need of a hot dinner this holiday.

Order: Now until sold out

Pickup: Day of order

Cost: Dinner for two, $90; dinner for four, $180; dinner for 10, $450; to donate a meal, $35.

If you’re looking for a low-key holiday and to nosh takeout in front of some football, Quirk Hotel is offering dinner for two available for pickup on Thanksgiving. The spread also has a wine package add-on for all those touchdown celebrations.

Order: By Nov. 24

Pickup: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Dinner for two including turkey breast, turkey leg and eight sides, $120; Quirk Holiday wine pack, $70

This North Side market offers locally sourced turkey, ham and wine available for preorder. When you pick up your bird, stay and shop, as this month the store will transform into a winter wonderland with area vendors selling everything from craft olive oils to holiday beers and all sorts of candies, says owner Megan Morris.

Order: By Nov. 17 or until sold out

Pickup: Nov. 18

Cost: Turkey, $5.85 per pound and $40 deposit; ham, $15 per pound and $20 deposit; wine bundle, $60

If scallops and oysters are more your speed, stop by Yellow Umbrella for all your Thanksgiving-dinner groceries. The market will be serving a selection of its usual seafood suspects, as well as turkey, beef and lamb. Main courses may be picked up cooked or uncooked.

Order: Call 804-282-9591 or place orders in store by Nov. 18.

Cost: Varies

For groups large and small, family-favorite Kitchenette offers a classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Westover Hills mom-and-pop shop presents an all-inclusive meal and a mix-and-match option with turkey or ham and all the tempting sides.

Order: Online by Nov. 19

Pickup: Nov. 23 and 24

Cost: Dinner for three to four, $125; dinner for eight to 12, $275; turkey or ham for three to four, $28; turkey or ham for eight to 12, $70; sides vary.

Feeling a little lazy but still want to impress your mother-in-law? Here’s an insider tip: Order the oven-ready Thanksgiving dinner from The Boathouse. Unbox the turkey breast, pop it in to warm, and unpack the pie and sides for a quick holiday spread reveal — easy peasy.

Order: By Nov. 19

Pickup: Nov. 24

Cost: Dinner for six to eight, $185

Customize a three-course holiday meal at Bookbinder’s. For a set price, create your own Thanksgiving destiny and choose a soup or salad, a main course — turkey, salmon, rockfish or steak — and dessert. P.S.: There is also a Bookbinder’s children’s menu.

Dine-in service: Yes

Cost: $70 per person; $18 for children’s menu

This queer- and Black-owned vegan bakery and cafe is serving the ultimate sweet Thanksgiving spread. Treat yourself to Jamaican coco bread and bourbon peach cobbler or try one of the gluten-free options such as the salted caramel galette.

Order: As soon as possible

Pickup: By Nov. 18

Cost: Varies

This Church Hill bakery’s flavors are a bit more imaginative than the traditional pumpkin and apple, with selections from spiced sour cream and cranberry streusel to Campfire, their take on s'mores. Preorder soon before they sell out.

Order: Now until sold out

Pickup: Nov. 22-24

Cost: $35 per pie

Bookend your turkey with appetizers and dessert from Shyndigz and its partner, The Fancy Biscuit. Side note: Pumpkin cake and streusel pie are being offered exclusively for Thanksgiving. While you’re there, grab some quiches and deviled eggs for brunch the next morning.

Pickup: Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Cakes, $38.99; pies, $29.99; appetizer prices vary

