Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4

× Expand On select Sundays, Hatch Cafe in South Side will host prospective vendors for its forthcoming food hall. Up next on the schedule is Sincero, dishing out authentic Mexican fare (as pictured above) on Dec. 6. Preordering is live now. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Ready, Set, Cook

Free rent is a dream come true for anyone, especially for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. In the coming weeks, Richmond-region food truck vendors, restaurateurs, catering companies and other minority-owned food ventures will compete for the opportunity to be the next tenant in The Valentine museum and operate rent-free for two years through The Main Course competition. Voting for the Community Choice Award begins Dec. 7. P.S.: Yours truly is a judge, and I can’t wait to see what unfolds. (Richmond magazine)

All for Family

We all have those nights where we aimlessly stare into the abyss, aka our fridge and cabinets, wondering what to make for dinner. Fret no more: Writer Genevelyn Steele has come to our dinner rescue with ways to feed the whole fam on the go, from an at-home Lebanese feast to a Sunday Supper Club complete with dessert. Come hungry. (Richmond magazine)

Tapping Into History

The world of beer tends to be very white and very male — less than 1% of breweries are Black-owned — and the owners of the soon-to-debut 1865 Brewing Co. in Hampton aim to change that. Located near Fort Monroe, the brewery will mark a rare addition to the sudsy landscape of the commonwealth and the country as a whole. I’m intrigued by its forthcoming signature product, a beer-meets-spritzer libation dubbed a “Brixzter.”

Good Tidings

Need some guidance on how to celebrate this holiday season like no other? Longtime Richmonder, former creative director of Williams & Sherrill, and festive decor maestro Jamie Coffey has all the tips and tricks to ring in the holidays safely and in style. He also shares recipes for peppermint marshmallows to take hot cocoa up a notch, a milk punch with buttered pecan-infused bourbon and an at-home oyster fry kit. (R•Home)

Fresh on the Scene

Temple, the Laotian eatery on Broad Street adjacent to Sabai — both owned by Brandon Pearson — has been transformed into a tropical-tinged market and juice bar, joining a growing cast of restaurants that have reinvented their concepts since the pandemic. Last week, Sabai Jai Market unveiled a lineup of sugarcane mojitos, smoothies, bubble teas and bites — think lamb and chicken skewers, fresh salads, and a Trinidad-inspired double sandwich.

In addition to Ruby Scoops last weekend, Northside Gourmet Market has joined the culinary cast of businesses near Brookland Park Boulevard. There you'll find grab-and-go bites, fridge and cabinet essentials, baked goods, and plenty of wine.

Swine and barbecue typically go hand in hand, but Dean’s BBQ owner Ed Maksher is shaking things up. Taking over the former Dunn’s BBQ space at 3716 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Maksher has introduced a pork-free, halal-inspired menu. (Richmond BizSense)

Exotic candy and confections, Mexican ice cream, paletas, and street food from elote to Tostilocos await at the recently opened Casa Karamelo in Chesterfield.

After the demolition of the decades-old Richmond Shopping Center to make way for the forthcoming Carytown Exchange shopping center, a new Publix grocery store will officially open its doors in the development on Dec. 9. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

In mid-December, a mother-and-daughter duo are set to unveil a grocery store in an East End food desert. Darrell’s Family Supermarket will be one of the only non-chain grocers in the region. (Richmond magazine)

Elevate that protein with a parsnip puree from Parterre Chef Marlin Remick that is simple and seasonal to boot. (Richmond magazine)

Get cozy with the warmer side of cocktails. Recipes from local mixologists for mulled wine, dark chocolate and sea salt boozy hot cocoa and a fiery concoction called "The Blazer" are all ways to keep spirits high this season. (Richmond magazine)

Speaking of beverages, The Jasper's annual dose of Christmas cheer, aka the pop-up bar Miracle on Cary, is back in action with cocktails to go, including the festive Jingle Ball Nog.

If you double as a Hokie fan and a beer lover, listen up: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has partnered with Virginia Tech’s brewing science program to release a collection of Hokie-themed brews, with distribution to restaurants and stores across the state. Tailgating just got so much cooler. (The Roanoke Times)

Gelati Celesti is taking a scoop out of Hanover. The family-owned ice cream business plans to launch a temporary pop-up shop in Rutland Commons in the coming weeks, with hopes of making it permanent. For those who don’t want to wait until it opens for their sweet fix, the Gelati Celesti food truck will be parked at the shopping center and stocked with pints starting Dec. 4. (News release)

A cake-making side hustle turned brick-and-mortar, Cameo Cakery and Cafe will start slinging treats in the Libbie and Grove corridor early next year. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …