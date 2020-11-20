The following is an online extra from our December 2020 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Simple Parsnip Puree

By Marlin Remick, chef at Parterre

Versatile parsnips are a solution to winter’s dearth of vegetables, says Parterre Chef Marlin Remick. “Parsnips are one of the few vegetables that reach their peak after the first frost of the year,” he adds. Remick’s simple parsnip puree is a blank canvas that allows the bolder flavors of the season to be applied, pairing well with roasted chicken, fish or game.

6-8 large parsnips, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 teaspoon blended oil (or canola)

1 large shallot, finely minced

3 1/2-4 cups heavy whipping cream

1 thyme sprig

White pepper to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss parsnips in the canola oil to coat evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and spread evenly on baking sheet. Roast for approximately 10 minutes or until slightly browned.

In a medium saucepan, place parsnips, minced shallots and thyme sprig, and add heavy whipping cream until all ingredients are covered by a half an inch of liquid. Simmer on medium-low heat until parsnips are extremely tender when pierced with a fork or paring knife, remove thyme sprig.

While still hot, carefully pour contents of the pan into a blender. Puree until completely smooth, taste, and add more salt if desired. Whisk in lemon juice and serve.