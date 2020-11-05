Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 2-6

× Expand Head below for deets on Got Buns Hon, a delivery concept dedicated to bun-related bites — we’re looking at you, hot dogs and lobster rolls. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Doubling Down

Coffee and barbecue — an unlikely duo or a match made in heaven? Set to debut on Brookland Park Boulevard in North Side in the coming weeks, The Smoky Mug will double as a cafe and smokehouse. Look for the barbecue half of the venture and the smell of burnt ends to start wafting from the smoker in early 2021. (Richmond magazine)

Joe on the Go

Caffeine lovers, if you’ve ever been in the mood for the bold flavor of French-press coffee on a camping trip or perhaps in the mood for just a solo cup (blasphemy), listen up: Tempered Coffee offers single-serve coffee bags — think K-cups but environmentally friendly, locally sourced and even compostable — available at markets around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Keep Rollin’

While serving vegan comfort fare aboard her food truck, Janay Jones kept getting requests from customers to purchase her plant-based cheese. Fast-forward a few years later and the young, Black entrepreneur has rolled out Rooted Delights, an oat milk-based, shreddable, meltable vegan cheese available by the wheel. P.S.: It’s the dairy-free cheddar of choice for Cobra Burger and Intergalactic Tacos. (Richmond magazine)

Unveiled

I spy a pint, or two, in my future. Anchoring The Hill Standard — a Forest Hill Avenue development that will feature RVADine all-stars from Stella’s Grocery to Pepe’s Mexican restaurant — The Veil Brewing Co. will tap its first South Side kegs at a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 7. The multilevel location marks The Veil's second in the Richmond area and its third in the state. P.S.: Hill Standard neighbor Blanchard's Coffee introduced its snazzy walk-up window last week.

Foods of the Future

From vending-machine salads to delivery candy pop-ups, the Richmond dining scene is staying creative.

Transforming the Laura Lee’s kitchen into a lunchtime sandwich factory, Liz Roberts, formerly of Mamma Zu’s, has launched Ghost Ship Sandwiches, a pop-up concept that operates Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pro tip: The spicy red pepper sauce on the turkey with Gruyere does not disappoint.

A vending-machine service called ELYA — eat like your ancestors — has given Snickers and Sun Chips the boot, instead dispensing healthy alternatives from grain bowls to overnight oats with the swipe of a card in Manchester.

One week after announcing Charm School ice cream shop’s seasonal hibernation, co-owner Meryl Hillerson is back to satisfy our sugar needs with Recess RVA, a pop-up delivery service with treats including vegan pumpkin cake and classic salted caramels. Order by Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. for the first round of deliveries.

If your sandwich vessel of choice is a bun, Got Buns Hun can help. The delivery-only venture presents a menu of specialty hot dogs, along with lobster and shrimp rolls. Midlothian, they’re coming for you next.

On Deck

Speaking of buns, I spot cardamom buns on the horizon in Chesterfield — Bon Air Bakery will host a soft opening on Nov. 17, just in time to order a pear-almond tarte tatin or chocolate noir cake for the holidays.

Next month, Richmond will gain a new local food delivery contender, Foodē, from siblings Phu and Phuoc Nguyen, that plans to charge significantly less than national delivery companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash. To take a dive into the hidden costs of delivery apps, head this way. (Richmond BizSense, Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

JJ’s Makery has officially opened in the former WPA Bakery space in Church Hill. On the menu: muffins, biscuits and macaroons, along with a chocolate-studded granola bar that screams afternoon snack. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh out of motivation to whip up a Thanksgiving feast? Check out a squad of local restaurants, markets and caterers offering everything from pies to fried turkeys and sides by the pint. (Richmond magazine)

Real Roots Food Systems aims to connect consumers to their food through regenerative agriculture, growing a variety of culturally meaningful foods. (Richmond magazine)

Soul Taco has kicked off Jingle Belle, a holiday-inspired pop-up celebrating diversity and inclusion. Think DIY gingerbread houses, festive bites and plenty of boozy spirits with flair. (Richmond magazine)

After a decade-long run, one of the Fan’s most popular watering holes, F.W. Sullivan’s, has shuttered. Responsible for a plethora of VCU students’ slightly fuzzy memories, owner Jake Crocker cites the pandemic and restrictions on social gatherings as the main reasons for the closure. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Upcoming Events

