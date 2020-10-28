Thanksgiving Roundup

× Expand Ham fan? Head below for a number of local spots serving up the turkey alternative. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

While Thanksgiving may seem distant or perhaps the last thing on your mind, in the spirit of planning ahead we’ve collected a roundup of restaurants and caterers keeping the pants-stretching tradition alive. From charcuterie and starters to sides galore, with plenty of vegan-friendly options — including "turkey legs" — in the mix, here’s a sampling of locally made feasts available to order for the coming holiday.

Lowdown: Want to channel your inner Southern grandma with a groaning board of homey classics? In need of breakfast for the next day? Have a guest that eats gluten-free? If you want to do zero cooking, this is your place.

Order: By 2 p.m. on Nov. 20

Pickup: Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 at The John Marshall or Ashland location

On the menu: Appetizer spreads such as pineapple cream cheese with peppers and pecans or pimento cheese, whole roasted turkey and Virginia baked ham with pineapple rings and cherries for mains, and a plethora of fixin’s from dinner rolls to baked cinnamon apples. Desserts include loaded brownies, red velvet cake, and pumpkin and pecan deep-dish pies, also available gluten-free. P.S.: There is even homemade whipped cream to go.

Cost: Traditional sides that serve four ($6.85), quiche ($21.85), deviled eggs ($6.60 a dozen) and varying a la carte prices.

Lowdown: If you’re planning a large gathering, the jumbo sides packed in oven-to-buffet pans are the way to go. Big Herm’s offers fried turkeys, Cajun spiced or regular, juicy birds that allow you to fulfill your fried turkey fantasy without the mess. Pro tip: Hide the takeout pans and the fact that you didn’t cook — your little secret.

Order: By Nov. 20

Pickup: Between noon and 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 or 25; delivery also available.

Cost: The Holiday Works is $18 per person (minimum of 10 people) and comes with both turkey and ham, plus sides; a la carte sides range from $10.98 for gravy to $31.98 for squash casserole and serve 12-15 people. Whole fried turkeys are $54.98.

On the menu: Sides! Sides! Sides! Apple brown betty, sage stuffing, cornbread, collard greens, macaroni and potato salads, fresh cranberry sauce, and definitely mac and cheese.

Lowdown: Led by Chef-owner Jannequin Bennett, formerly of TJ’s at The Jefferson Hotel, Manchester's Table puts an upscale twist on French, Mediterranean and Southern classics. Bonus: Plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. If you are charged with just bringing a little something, pick up deviled eggs or mini crabcakes to pass pre-dinner. Wine, beer and cider are available at retail prices.

Order: By Nov. 20

Pickup: Nov. 25; delivery also available.

Cost: $20 per person for dinner packages that include turkey, sides and dessert; sides, $8 to $15; appetizers by the piece, $1.50.

On the menu: Everything from sweet bacon sticks and Southern pickled shrimp to vegan mushroom-pecan pate and a cranberry and toasted pumpkin seed salad. End with Banana’s Foster cupcakes featuring a boozy dulce de leche, or salted caramel-apple pie bars.

Lowdown: Meat-heavy, French-country-meets-Virginia dishes put Spoonbread Deux on the map, and Thanksgiving is no different. Expect expertly trimmed lamb chops with stick-to-your-ribs accoutrements.

Order: Call 804-360-7900 or email events@spoonbreadbistro.com by 3 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Pickup: On Nov. 25 between 1 and 5 p.m.

Cost: $250 to $280 for a feast that feeds four to six people.

On the menu: Choose between three different main entree options: honey-baked ham and sliced turkey breast, rosemary- or blueberry-roasted lamb chops and prime rib. All are accompanied by scalloped potatoes, collard greens, mac and cheese, corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, crispy green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and bourbon bread pudding.

Lowdown: This North Side market has curated a collection of local purveyors bringing a taste of Virginia to the dinner table. Check out appearances from caterer Elegant Cuizines, Rappahannock Oyster Co. and Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies.

Order: By Nov. 13

Pickup: Turkeys must be picked up on Nov. 19. All other items must be picked up on Nov. 24 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On the menu: A bounty of dishes gone vegan, from green bean casserole to crispy fried oyster mushroom “turkey legs” and mac and cheese made with a cashew-based cheese (a version with dairy is available as well). Have a family of shuckers? Round out the Thanksgiving experience with fresh oysters and clams.

Cost: Sides serve four and range from $23 to $42, turkeys are $5.70 per pound, and a sweet potato pie will set you back $16.

Lowdown: Chef-owner Walter Bundy and Executive Chef Brandon MacConnell have mastered the takeaway family meal experience since the pandemic and return with a Southern-inspired Thanksgiving rendition.

Order: Open until sold out

Pickup: Nov. 25 between 3 and 6 p.m.

On the menu: A heat-and-eat supper — a smorgasbord of turkey, smoked sausage and chestnut stuffing, bourbon candied yams, and cranberry and orange relish to feed a group of six with promised leftovers, along with a handful of starters. Leave the wine decisions up to the pros with three- and six-pack sommelier’s choice wine packages on deck from $60 to 110.

Cost: Supper package $250, Edwards country ham $65, Chesapeake she-crab soup $25, jumbo shrimp cocktail $55, charcuterie and cheese board $45, Mom’s chocolate pie $15.

Lowdown: If you're in favor of skipping the bird, head to this Patterson Avenue grocer and seafood market for a few less traditional selections.

On the menu: Whole beef tenderloin, Shenandoah Valley lamb, prime rib and a variety of fresh fish. For Thanksgiving purists, locally sourced turkeys are also on deck. Sides include oyster stuffing, cheese grits, roasted veggies by the pan and La Bella Vita Bakery rolls.

Order: Call 804-282-9591, or place orders in store by Nov. 18.

Cost: Varying prices

Lowdown: Marrying the flavors of the Alpine-themed eatery with its German-influenced sister restaurant, Metzger Bar & Butchery, this lavish spread for six is sure to impress. Co-owner and Wine Director Nathan Conway has also curated a six-deep lineup of bottles — four reds, two whites — so you don’t have to.

On the menu: Familiar dishes given inventive European-inspired spins. Find turkey breast stuffed with sage, prosciutto and sausage, while Black Forest ham finds its way into sourdough stuffing, and roasted Brussels sprouts mingle with fondue and a Calabrian chili crunch. Save room for rum-pumpkin meringue.

Order: By Nov. 19

Pickup: Nov. 25 between 2 and 6 p.m.

Cost: Feast $300, cheese and charcuterie platters $50, wine box $120.

Lowdown: The crew at Nomad’s Deli are catering pros, throwing down comfort-style fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner since 2015. With one of the most affordable feasts in the city, it’s a bang-for-your-buck situation at this North Side spot.

On the menu: Fried turkey, roast beef or glazed ham. While the holiday dinner menu comes with specific sides, explore the appetizers section, a hefty lineup of shareables from ham biscuits to pumpkin dip.

Order: Email nomaddelicc@gmail.com or call 804-677-2736.

Cost: Family dinner is $15 per person; call about other pricing.

The Sweetest Thing

Thalhimer’s six layers of yellow cake spread with chocolate icing ($16.95) is a buffet staple. Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop baker and owner Michael Hatcher knows its secret recipe (he baked for Thalhimer’s as a teen). He also does layer cakes in lemon, coconut, caramel and strawberry. Not into icing? Try rum or black walnut pound cake ($18.95). Email michaelasbakery@hotmail.com by Nov. 18 to order for pickup between Nov. 23-25.

Sweet Temptations by Teresa’s offers killer Key lime cake by the quarter-($35), half- ($50), or full-sheet pan ($80); 10 varieties of brownies such as chocolate-mint, pumpkin or red velvet-cream cheese ($28 per dozen); and dense, rich bread pudding by the tray ($35). Order by noon on Nov. 23.

Get pie-faced on Indiana sugar pie $20 from Lark Baking Co. This Hoosier specialty sets creamy vanilla custard on top of a buttery crust, or celebrate the season with warm apple pie ($20) and spicy pumpkin roll ($15). To order, email orders@larkbakingco.com by Nov. 18.

Set the table with decorated sugar cookies from Lil’ Stuff Cookies. Homebaker Dena Ashby provides contactless porch pickup of her stunning cookie art — think acorns, pumpkins, turkeys and leaves to adorn place settings. Cookies are $3.75 a piece and $2 per mini with a minimum order of two dozen. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16. To order, visit the bakery's Facebook page or text 804-306-1661.

Williams Bakery is a Richmond institution, baking pies from scratch since 1911. The three family-owned shops offer 14 varieties of pies, all $13, including banana cream, pumpkin, sweet potato-pecan, coconut meringue, French apple and chocolate chess. Individual four-inch pies are also available for $2 each. Call to order by Nov. 21 for pickup by Nov. 25.