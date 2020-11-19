Richmond Food News: Week of Nov. 16-20

× Expand Check out this gluten-free yellow curry topped with shrimp on the menu at Instabowl, the latest venture from Mike Ledesma of Perch. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Market Adjustment

Netflix and a meal from The Stables at Belmont, anyone? Fans of the Museum District restaurant can soon find grab-and-go versions of menu favorites at a forthcoming namesake market set to open in Libbie Mill-Midtown in 2021. Fingers crossed Chef Evan Campbell’s lamb lollipops make an appearance. (Richmond magazine)

Food Halls 2.0

Richmond is about to gain a food hall, sort of. This is the year of rolling with the punches, and while it may not be the second restaurant he imagined, next week Perch Chef-owner Mike Ledesma will debut Instabowl, a virtual food hall in the former Acacia Mid-town space on Cary Street. The strictly takeout and delivery operation will offer a rotating lineup of dining concepts that could have the potential to grow into full-fledged restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Auntie Knows Best

The origin story of Auntie Ning’s food truck can be traced back to a batch of 100 lumpia. When co-owner Frederico Enriquez made the flaky Filipino spring rolls for coworkers, they were an instant hit, and the wheels started to turn — literally and figuratively. Founded last year by Enriquez and friends, Auntie Ning’s has grown from a farmers market table into a four-wheel venture bringing authentic Filipino fare across the region. (Richmond magazine)

Salute to Sage

Slightly earthy and super fragrant, sage accents a bounty of fall and winter dishes. This month, writer Stephanie Ganz offers the the scoop on sage, from buying tips to a little history and a pepper-sage sausage your breakfast needs. We’ve also got a brown-butter sage sauce recipe perfect for pasta on these chilly nights. (Richmond magazine)

Newly Arrived and Coming Soon

There is a new source of java in the West End. Surrounding Counties, a venture from Lamplighter co-owner Zach Archibald, recently opened in the Westbury Shopping Center. Suggestion: Check out their curated Staycation Holiday Relief Packages that feature lattes and cold brew by the gallon, along with sharable bites including a kolache smorgasbord.

Vegans craving cupcakes, scones and cookies, stay tuned. The 100% vegan Minglewood Bake Shop is expected to open its doors at 3337 W. Cary St. early next year.

ICYMI

Goochland is now home to a smoky venture from former Saison Chef-owner Adam Hall and his wife, former Saison General Manager Sara Kerfoot. The duo are serving takeout barbecue and fixin’s at The Feed Store Wednesday through Sunday. (Richmond magazine)

If you’ve never had the fluffy, jiggly and sponge-like Japanese cheesecake, I suggest putting it on your foodie bucket list. Learn more about where to find it in Richmond and meet a squad of local bakers dishing out everything from s'mores marshmallows to coffee-chocolate macarons and ube cookies. (Richmond magazine)

Last call for all the Thanksgiving procrastinators: Check out this lineup of fried birds, Southern-inspired sides, vegan-friendly options and more. In search of dessert? Richmond Bakers Against Racism launches a Thanksgiving pie sale on Nov. 20 to benefit Frank Community Farm. (Richmond magazine)

On Nov. 13, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions, and under the mandate, public and private gatherings will be limited to no more than 25 people down from the previous cap of 250, which applies to both indoor and outdoor events. While the initial announcement caused a stir in the food and beverage community, the state has since clarified that this restriction does not apply to restaurants, farmers markets or breweries. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season for gingerbread Old-Fashioneds and spiked egg nog. The Jasper’s Christmas-themed boozy pop-up, Miracle on Cary, is officially back for year three. Head to the Miracle Stand for a dose of hot drinks, or grab bottled cocktails to accompany "Home Alone" at the crib.

Speaking of festive drinks, Belle Isle Moonshine just did a serious digital drop with the release of its latest infusion, Peppermint Patty. Hot chocolate, say hello to your new best friend.

Earlier this week Brittanny Anderson, chef-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery, introduced Leni at the Washington, D.C., food hall The Roost. Drawing on Eastern European influences, Leni could be definitely be considered Metzger’s more laid-back and health-conscious sister. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

Restaurant Adarra, the Jackson Ward gem from Randall and Lyne Doetzer known for channeling the tastes of Basque country and a “let’s-go-for-a-ride wine list,” landed on Esquire magazine’s list of best new restaurants in America. Writer Jeff Gordinier says, “It’s an alternate universe, a crepuscular alcove for anyone who wants to nibble jamón ibérico and experiment with Louis-Antoine Luyt’s indie whites from Chile all night long.”

TripSavvy visited Richmond, too, and it seems our dining scene left quite the impression. Peruse this 15-strong lineup of restaurants that spotlight the city as a culinary destination.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …