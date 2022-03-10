Richmond Food News: Week of March 7-11

× Expand The owners of D.C.-based Call Your Mother deli, whose bagel creation is pictured above, are bringing their sister concept Timber Pizza Co. south. Head below to learn more about when they'll make their RVA debut. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘365 Days a Year’

Entering its sixth year of showcasing Black cuisine and culture, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience continues its annual series of events through Sunday, March 13. RBRE boasts its largest class of participating eateries to date — newcomers include Brun, Jackson Ward’s The Deuce, Addis and more, in addition to mainstays such as Croaker’s Spot and Mama J’s — representing Black excellence in Richmond’s culinary community, something its founders believe should be celebrated all year long. (Richmond magazine)

Falling Southward

The success story of Washington, D.C.’s Timber Pizza Co. began with a 1967 Chevy pickup truck almost a decade ago. After gaining a cult-like following for its pies and then introducing another dough-centric concept — the popular multilocation bagel shop Call Your Mother deli — the Bon Appetit-recognized venture is heading south. Look for its wood-fired oven to pop up at area breweries, farmers markets and more next month. (Richmond magazine)

Snack Attack

When a hungry hankering hits, the best move is to satisfy it. In this month’s 5 Faves, contributor Genevelyn Steele tracks down nosh-worthy bites around the region that satiate but don’t overstuff. From a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-dusted treat at a Henrico eloteria to a $3 coffee and churro combo, it’s time to getcha snack on. (Richmond magazine)

Ready to Hatch

The time has finally arrived: After much anticipation, some sneak-peek bites and plenty of patience, Richmond food hall Hatch Local is set to open its doors March 23. The cast of culinary players includes The Beet Box, Sincero, Fat Kid Sandwiches, Alewife sister venture Odyssey Fish, Mike Lindsey’s Bully Burger and Buttermilk & Honey, Royal Pig, and cocktail venture Salt & Acid. Come hungry.

Pie Day

The holiday that unites math nerds, pizza fans and dessert lovers is nearly upon us. On March 14, aka Pi Day, local eateries and bakeries are embracing the opportunity to celebrate the classic treat. Stop by Church Hill’s only pie hole and Alton Brown favorite, Proper Pie Co., from noon to sellout and be sure to cop the ultimate souvenir: a Pi Day mug. That same day, Triple Crossing Beer Fulton will transform its taproom into a New York-style pizza joint slinging slices. In advance of the Monday festivities, on Saturday, March 12, River City Bakery plans to pop up at Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop serving slices of peanut butter, coconut cream, classic apple and very berry crumble pie.

RVADine Debuts

With over 40 locations across the country, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar is set to begin pouring pints at the ever-growing Libbie Mill - Midtown complex later this year. (Henrico Citizen)

Latin-inspired concept Cocodrilo, led by a squad of Lemaire alumni, has officially lit its hearth oven. Stop by the Libbie and Grove-area restaurant for wood-fired rockfish or duck breast, pork and citrus tacos, or a charred Paloma. (Richmond magazine)

The husband-and-wife team behind La Bodega, Casa Fiesta Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, and Margarita’s Cantina are adding to their Shockoe-area empire with the Miami-inspired Papi’s. The ode to South Beach is set to take over the former Billy Jack’s Shack space at 1407 E. Cary St. by April. (Richmond BizSense)

A food truck to brick-and-mortar success story, Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos has its eyes set on Richmond. Forthcoming outposts are set to debut in Short Pump and Carytown, the two eateries joining the chain’s only Virginia location in Charlottesville. (Richmond BizSense)

Best in Vine

The gold medal results are in for this year’s 40th Virginia Governor’s Cup, the prestigious annual wine competition. Locally, Richmond’s Black Heath Meadery earned five gold medals, while Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery won two. The 2022 winners list featured the highest number of gold medals total, in addition to the most awarded for mead and cider. Curious how the hundreds of selections are judged? So were we. On March 24, the Gov. Glenn Younkin will announce the top dozen wines in the competition and award the prestigious Governor’s Cup.

ICYMI

After closing its Cary Street location pre-pandemic, celebrated restaurant Acacia Mid-town will reopen at Libbie Mall - Midtown this fall — and you can definitely call it a comeback. (Richmond magazine)

Get acquainted with one of the region’s major green thumbs, Jo Pendergraph of Mankintowne Specialty Growers, growing unique produce since 1985. (Richmond magazine)

Enter our restaurant time machine and explore the past lives of area eateries. (Richmond magazine)

Pastry queen and winner of Food Network’s "Spring Baking Championship" season 18 Keya Wingfield is hosting a bake sale to raise funds for Fox Elementary School teachers. The event will be held at and in conjunction with First Baptist Church School on March 11.

After an almost seven-year run, owner Morgan Botwinick has sold Whisk. The Shockoe Bottom business, known for its supersized French macarons, is now led by Billy Bryan, who says he has wanted to own a bakery since he was 12 years old. (News release)

Church Hill’s Alewife has launched a weekday happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. available both at the bar and on the patio — hello, spring — while nearby Grisette’s wine concept in the Fan, Jardin, is on the verge of announcing a new chef.

Stay tuned for details about a new bakery offshoot from Carytown’s Afghan restaurant, The Mantu. Chef-owner Hamid Noori has been working with an Afghan baker who fled the war-torn country and has resettled in Richmond.

After some controversy and back-and-forth with the city and neighborhood, Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar plans to roll out its Brookland Park Boulevard parklet featuring honeycomb accents in the coming weeks.

