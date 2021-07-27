Ready to Hatch

× 1 of 3 Expand Expected to open in October, Hatch Local food hall will feature seven vendors. (Image courtesy Hatch Local) × 2 of 3 Expand Image courtesy Hatch Local × 3 of 3 Expand Cambodian food pop-up Royal Pig is one of seven confirmed food vendors at Hatch Local. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

"Between Adam [Stull] and I, we have a 37-year-old child in the industry,” Royal Pig co-founder Vanna Hem says with a laugh, describing his and his partner's combined experience on the local dining scene.

Most recently of Bingo Beer Co., the industry veterans have been operating the Cambodian comfort food pop-up for the past two years. An idea that grew from alcohol-fueled post-work conversations into a refined rustic concept has landed them a vendor space in the forthcoming food hall Hatch Local, located in the mixed-use community The Current that is now under construction at 400 Hull St. in Manchester.

“The pandemic kind of showed us we can adapt, and that kind of led to the food hall being an idea,” Stull says. “It showed us we can take [Royal Pig in] whatever direction we like.”

Expected to open in October, Hatch Local is the latest piece of the puzzle for the ever-growing business Hatch. Since debuting in January 2019, the concept from Austin Green, Brad Cummings and Lynx Ventures has become a culinary powerhouse with a 24-hour commissary kitchen, 2,500-square-foot butchery, storage facility for finished food and beverage products, and cafe with a weekly residency for pop-ups.

The food hall lineup includes Odyssey Fish, a seafood spinoff from chef in-residence Lee Gregory of Alewife and Southbound; the fried chicken concept Buttermilk and Honey, from Lillie Pearl’s Mike Lindsey, which will also debut in Short Pump's GreenGate community later this summer; authentic Mexican street food venture Sincero; lunch-focused Fat Kid Sandwiches; and pasta-centric Oro from former Nota Bene Executive Chef Laine Myers and team.

Also joining the squad at Hatch Local is The Beet Box, a wellness-focused juice and smoothie venture that opened its first location last year at 2611 W. Cary St.

“It’s right at our one-year mark; it’s going to be awesome,” Beet Box co-owner Ashley Lewis says of being a part of the food hall. Although she and business partner Antione "Roc" Meredith initially didn’t have plans for expansion, Lewis says they seized this opportunity.

“It’s just a cool concept to be a part of, … and we’re excited to bring juices and smoothies and healthy options as well,” she says. “It feels good to be growing [the business], and it feels good to be received so well by the community, and we’re happy to spread some of this love to the South Side.”

For many of the vendors, especially the pop-ups, being a part of Hatch Local marks the next chapter, a step forward in their culinary journey.

"The whole pop-up scene has been great, and people are realizing they can do this thing on their own,” Hem says.

He and Stull, who note that an independent restaurant is part of their future, says the lead-up to this moment has also granted them time to home in on dishes, experiment with flavors and create a streamlined vision and menu. The duo say diners can expect new additions to Royal Pig's usual lineup of dishes, along with fan-favorite mainstays such as the curry and many of their noodle dishes.

This weekend, Richmonders will get a sneak peek of Royal Pig and other food hall vendors during A Taste of Hatch Local. Set for Saturday, July 31, the Broad Appetit-style sneak-peek event at Hatch Cafe will include beer pairings from Norfolk’s Benchtop Brewing, which will have a taproom in The Current.

“All the vendors will get together and serve out of the cafe,” Hatch Kitchen Vice President of Operations Shannon Conway says. “Each will do one to two bites, and everybody [attending] will be pre-purchasing a ticket to sample everything, with seating outside.”

Later this summer, Hatch will also host A Chef's Tasting Menu, a collaborative dinner on Aug. 19 that will feature a course from each food hall vendor. Beer pairings will be available, in addition to wine pairings from boutique online retailer RichWine.