Spotlight: Jo Pendergraph

× Expand Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe

A Lifer: “I was born at Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond and have only gotten as far as Powhatan County by way of Midlothian.”

For the Love of Garlic: “If there was one thing from Richmond past that I could bring back, it would be Mamma ’Zu, hands down. I'm still holding out hope.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Manakintowne Specialty Growers

Not Your Average Grower: “Seasonal salad mix is our signature product. Among chefs, we are known for going out on a limb and growing everything from obscure greens to super-perishable zucchini.”

Kitchen Essentials: “Rob’s special salad dressing, whole-grain mustard, jam, nuts, feta, yogurt, farm eggs, all good on a salad. The crisper is always jammed with greens and fresh herbs.”

× Expand Chickpeas from Secco Wine Bar (Photo by Ansel Olson courtesy Secco Wine Bar)

Standing Orders: “Shad roe at Edo’s, fried chickpeas at Secco, the Lemaire lounge burger, white pizza and mussels at Dinamo, stuffed squash blossoms at Shagbark, the seafood tower and tartiflette at Brenner.”

Making Moments: “I am constantly taking photos. Mushroom hunting when the weather is just right. Long nature rambles. Sunday suppers at Huguenot Springs with the family.”

Photo courtesy Mother Shrub

RVA Proud: “Richmond products I gravitate towards: Billy Bread, Mother Shrub, Duke’s mayo, Manakintowne Tonics No. 1 and No. 4, Whisk frozen cookie dough.”

House Speakers: “I’m a fan of Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, David Byrne. … I’ve had a real thing for John Prine lately — I think I'll see him in heaven.”

The Necessities: “My can’t-live-without food items or beverages are a good cup of coffee, daily greens and dark chocolate.”