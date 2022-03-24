Richmond Food News: Week of March 21-25

× Expand Buttermilk and Honey (whose chicken tenders are pictured above) is one of seven vendors in the newly opened Hatch Local food hall in Manchester — head below to learn more about the project. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Freshly Hatched

Home to birria tacos, Cambodian fare, fried chicken, towering sammies, smoothies, burgers and more, Richmond’s first food hall, Hatch Local, officially introduced itself to the community on Wednesday. Featuring a cast of culinary characters including former pop-ups, concepts from seasoned restaurateurs and a swanky cocktail bar, the mixed-use space is a new chapter in the evolution of the city’s dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

Sharing Is Caring

Grab a bud or three for a collection of local communal dining experiences from writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz. Get your grub on with the gang via these shareable options, from a flaming pu-pu platter to a Lazy Susan packed with Szechuan delights and a multitiered snack tray lined with hot dogs, chicken wings and burgers dubbed the Tower of Power. (Richmond magazine)

Proud Ancestry

Crystal Burton of the Mattaponi tribe grew up with cooking at the center of her world. Now, aboard the food truck Hungry Hungry Arrow, she works to preserve and showcase her heritage and the stories that go along with it, serving fry bread, Native American tacos and seasonal specialties. (Richmond magazine)

Rolling in Dough

Enter the RVADine time machine as Richmond magazine resident historian Harry Kollatz Jr. takes us back to 1892 to share the origin story of Nolde Bros. Bakery. Once located in Church Hill, the family-run baking business from immigrants would emerge as one of the nation’s largest independent bakeries, famous for its loaves of bread. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

This week, the group behind Tazza Kitchen introduced their latest concept, Conejo, with a menu channeling Mexico City cuisine, including fresh-made tortillas and plenty of mezcal. (Richmond magazine)

Looking to give back and to get some culinary pals back together, Alewife recently introduced the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a dinner series with visiting chefs from across the state that continues through December and benefits the VCU Rice Rivers Center. Tickets for the May event go on sale this Friday. (Richmond magazine)

After gaining their coffee chops at Lamplighter, a group of five alums have brewed the employee-owned project Afterglow Coffee Cooperative. (Richmond magazine)

With a seriously saucy lineup of dips and rubs, Cocky Rooster is looking to spread the love to Short Pump. The second location of the chicken joint will host its grand opening on March 26 at 12171 W. Broad St. with 50% off the entire menu.

Sitting down to sip on a fresh-pressed juice from Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar just got a whole lot cooler with the addition of a beehive-inspired parklet in front of the Brookland Park Boulevard business.

Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing Co. is teasing a sneak peek of its forthcoming Church Hill location with a special block party event on Saturday, March 26. Swing by from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for brews, live music, food and festivities.

In the spirit of March Madness, Strawberry Street ice cream shop Scoop has revived its annual flavor tournament. With the competition down to the final eight flavors — Baklava, Chocolate-hazelnut Chip, Ice Cream for Breakfast, Brownie Cheesecake Swirl, Chocolate-covered Potato Chip, Ukrainian Honey Cake, Movie Night and Caramel-toffee Brownie — voting takes place daily via the shop's Instagram Stories, now through March 26.

Speaking of ice cream, cool purveyor Ruby Scoops recently welcomed a local Girl Scout troop into the shop to assist in whipping up three new Girl Scout Cookie ice cream flavors that will hit the menu this weekend.

On April 19, Joe’s Inn will host a celebration of life in honor of longtime owner and patriarch of the Shields Avenue retreat, the late Nick Kafantaris. Attendees are encouraged to bring stories to share.

Gianduia fans, rejoice. Davverro Gelato — known for its vegan gelato offerings and serving hot and cold bevvies such as Kurdish coffee and iced frappes at farmers markets and Libby Hill Park — is tempting our sweet tooths with the release of a locally made version of the Italian chocolate-hazelnut spread. While it can take toast, fruit and essentially anything up a notch, no judgment if a spoon is the vessel of choice.

Upcoming Events