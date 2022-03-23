Sharing Is Caring

× Expand The Siren Song sampler from Alewife (Photo by Stephanie Ganz)

If you’re the kind of person who prefers a little bite of everything to sinking into one giant entree, we’ve got good news: There are a handful of platters, samplers and towers around town that have been designed with you in mind. From the table-buckling goodness of Korean BBQ to a quintessential seafood tower, we’ve rounded up a selection of dishes that are best enjoyed among hungry friends.

This off-menu special, which combines the best of the small plates on Alewife’s seasonal menu, is intended for groups of four to six, a fact I learned when I tried, in earnest, to order it for just my husband and myself. Best to take a posse and attack the selection of fried fish collars, stone crab claws and spicy fried squid from all sides.

Soaked in sin and outrageous fun, Black Lodge’s Tower of Power is exactly what I would order for a table full of unruly moms let loose for a night of cocktails and gossip. There you’ll find a selection of hot dogs, including a classic Chicago dog and, in homage to sister restaurant Brenner Pass, an Alpine dog complete with fondue and cornichons. There’s also quarters of patty melts, french fries, and plenty of dressings and aiolis for dipping.

Fresh Filipino flavors are on display on Perch’s visually stunning Pu-Pu Platter. Ruby tuna poke and shatteringly crispy lumpia cozy up to blistered yuzu-laced shishitos and house-made kimchi in this whimsical homage to the property’s previous tenant, Joy Garden restaurant.

If you’re in the market for a proper, classic seafood tower, head to one of the Boathouse locations, where "fresh seafood" is their middle name. The selection you’ll find on their chilled seafood tray includes lobster, shrimp, oysters on the half shell and marinated mussels, served simply with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon because it doesn’t need anything else.

If you prefer your maritime morsels on the fried side, slide over to Sugar’s Crab Shack for a sampling of crispy fish, soft-shell and deviled crabs, jumbo shrimp, and fried oysters, served with french fries and coleslaw and best enjoyed on the spot, on the Crab Shack patio.

The tables at Cheng Du, equipped with built-in Lazy Susans, invite you to create your own shareable appetizer selection, and I advise loading every square (er, round) inch of that surface with the chile-tinged Szechuan sensations of Piao Xiang crispy pork, wontons with hot chili oil, scallion pancakes, spicy cucumber salad and roast pork buns.

One of the most iconic platters of food meant for sharing, the fondue at Brenner Pass is a masterclass in meltification. Whether you’re in it for the sourdough bread, the thinly sliced speck or the tangy cornichons, Brenner’s fondue is meant for dipping with friends.

Korean BBQ is a culinary experience that’s meant to be shared among friends, and Korean Garden offers two loaded platters for just that. Combo 1 will fill your table with an assortment of banchan (pickled and fermented side dishes), white rice, rib-eye steak, marinated beef short ribs, beef sirloin and brisket, sliced pork belly, chicken, and shrimp, all destined for a sizzle on the tabletop grill.

A playful, orchid-gilded Hawaiian-style platter, complete with the requisite blue flame to keep it all warm, Little Nickel’s Flaming Pu-Pu combines creamy crab Rangoon, General Tso’s wings, tender beef skewers, Filipino-style beef lumpia and crispy coconut shrimp in this blast-from-the-past app platter.