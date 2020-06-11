Richmond Food News: Week of June 8-12

× Expand Have your cake and support a cause, too. Keya Wingfield of Candy Valley Cake Co. and Keya & Co., whose creations are pictured above, is among the dozen-plus local bakers participating in the Richmond Bakers Against Racism initiative. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Rising to the Occasion

A team of local professional and home bakers have united to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement the way they know best, by firing up their ovens. They join a global effort spanning more than 170 cities, 42 states and 15 countries called Bakers Against Racism. Proceeds from the online bake sale, happening June 15-16 with pickup June 20, will benefit local grassroots organizations fighting for racial equality. (Richmond magazine)

A New Playbook

Belmont Butchery has seen its ground beef sales increase tenfold as Richmonders have been leaning more and more on independent food shops over the past few months, shopping local and steering clear of bigger stores during the pandemic. Belmont owner Tanya Cauthen, along with the teams at Barrel Thief Wine Shop and Tuckahoe Seafood, talk about the learning experience tied to navigating disrupted supply chains. (Richmond magazine)

The Domino Effect, Part 2

Closures, takeout-only service, reopening delays, federal bailout funds and parking-lot dining — these are just a few of the things the dining scene surely did not expect to deal with in 2020. From a local coffee shop owner to a culinary student and an oyster farmer, these voices from the Richmond-area food scene share how they've faced a host of challenges arising from the global pandemic. (Richmond magazine)

Onward

Phase Two sounds like the name of a metal band or a weird sci-fi sequel, but it’s simply the next step of reopening in the state in the wake of the pandemic. Dining rooms are back at last — well, sort of. On Friday, the city of Richmond enters the second phase, permitting restaurants to offer indoor dining at 50% capacity with tables spaced at least 6 feet apart. Bar seating remains a no-go. (Richmond magazine)

Stouts for Social Justice

Beer drinkers, now is the time to raise a pint and sip in solidarity. Hardywood and The Veil recently joined the nationwide Black Is Beautiful initiative from Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, aimed at raising awareness surrounding issues of social justice. Brewers are encourage to add their own spin to the Black Is Beautiful recipe, a boozy stout meant to showcase all the different shades of black. All of the proceeds from beer sales will go to organizations that support equality and inclusion.

Rock the Vote

Michelle Parrish, chef-owner of Church Hill’s Soul N’ Vinegar, has launched an online campaign to offer information about the upcoming elections, particularly the June 23 primary in Virginia, including resources about candidates and details on absentee voting. (News release)

ICYMI

In recent weeks, thousands of Richmonders — and people across the world — have flooded the streets protesting police brutality and centuries of racial injustice. Foodies looking to show support for black-owned restaurants, check out these lists of businesses that participate in the city’s annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, local vegan-friendly eateries and a comprehensive list of spots. Just one of many ways to take action, during and far beyond this pivotal moment.

Want to know more about a local nonprofit working with youth in Gilpin Court to build self-love and provide meals and essentials? Look no further than the Jackson Ward Youth Peace Team. (Richmond magazine)

Strawberry season is here and thriving. Learn where to buy local berries, check out some tips and head to the kitchen to try a sweet recipe from River City Bakery. (Richmond magazine)

Tucked away in Scott’s Addition, Brambly Park is a spacious 2-acre venture from The HofGarden’s Bobby Kruger that is pro-social distancing, pro-wine and very new. Located at 1708 Belleville St., it made its debut last weekend. (News release)

Virtual and Outdoor Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic

In Other Food News …