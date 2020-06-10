Next Phase

Two weeks after most other localities across the state entered phase two of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia reopening plan, the city of Richmond’s gyms, restaurant dining rooms, and certain recreation and entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen with restrictions this Friday, June 12.

Northam announced Tuesday that Richmond and localities in Northern Virginia where the reopening plan was delayed would enter phase two to further ease public health restrictions, citing a downward trend in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests over the past two weeks alongside dropping COVID hospitalization rates and adequate hospital bed capacity and PPE supply levels.

Under the second phase, Richmonders will still be required to wear face coverings in public buildings, but the maximum number of people allowed to gather will increase from 10 to 50. Restaurants will be permitted to offer indoor dining at 50% capacity alongside takeout and delivery options but will be required to space tables at least 6 feet apart and close bar seating areas.

Gyms and other exercise facilities can open as well, at 30% occupancy. Gym staff will be required to screen patrons for COVID-19 symptoms before entry and will need to disinfect shared equipment after each use and space exercise equipment at least 10 feet apart to ensure appropriate social distancing among gym-goers. Swimming pools also can open for exercise, diving and swim classes under similar restrictions.

Indoor theaters, performance venues and entertainment centers must stay closed, but outdoor concert, sport and performing arts venues will be allowed to operate with strict social distancing measures and 50% occupancy rules in place. Museums, zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens also can reopen at 50% capacity.

The state health department reports 1,686 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in Richmond as of Wednesday morning.

“Given the data landscape, the governor’s requirement that all Virginians wear face coverings and my trust in the Richmond community to look out for each other, I’m comfortable with our city entering Phase Two of Forward Virginia,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in statement. “However, we cannot forget that beating this disease for good will require avid community testing, contact tracing and stable isolation for COVID-19 positive patients.”

Also on Tuesday, Northam and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane outlined a similar phased approach to reopening the state’s public and private pre-K-12 schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

“School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different,” Lane said. “The phased, hybrid approach allows pre-K-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained.”

Under phase two, for which most school districts in the state are now eligible, Lane said in-person classes can resume for preschool through third grade students, English learners, special education programs, child care and summer camps. In phase three, all schools will be allowed to offer in-person instruction with strict social distancing measures in place, including staggered use of communal spaces like playgrounds and cafeterias, 6-foot buffers between desks, and regular health screenings for staff.

School districts will need to submit their reopening plans to the state before being allowed to welcome students back, and local school divisions also will be granted flexibility to implement more stringent health measures, if needed.