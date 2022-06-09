Richmond Food News: Week of June 6-10

× Expand The freshness of the season is everywhere we look — from this bright veggie dish at The Roosevelt to newly released brews (learn more below) and beyond. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

In Our Own Backyard

Crawl a little, crawl a lot, just come thirsty. This weekend, Henrico’s Project CommuniTea is hosting its inaugural CommuniTea Bar & Iced Tea Crawl, where the leaves of the yaupon, a caffeinated flowering tree, can be found on drink menus at eight spots across the city from Sub Rosa Bakery to The Jasper. Calling Virginia home, super sustainable and packing an energetic boost, this once forgotten, now foraged member of the holly family is gaining a dedicated following. (Richmond magazine)

Pickled Pink

With patio and porch season in full force, writer and oenophile Genevelyn Steele paves the way for us to sip locally in this month’s 5 Faves, dedicated to pink-hued selections from Virginia vintners including Upper Shirley and Early Mountain vineyards. P.S.: National Rosé Day is June 11, and we’ll take any excuse to pop, or twist, a bottle. (Richmond magazine)

On Deck

River hangs and backyard grill sessions are calling, which means the age-old phrase “What should I bring?” is back in our vocabulary. The answer, always? Crisp, cold ones, from a pucker-inducing blue raspberry sour cider to a lemongrass-laced Belgian-style tripel — hunt down these freshly tapped local releases for your next gathering. (Richmond magazine)

A Supportive Foundation

With roots in the restaurant business, Jay Modi and his partners sought a space to help aspiring restaurateurs explore the ghost kitchen model. Debuting this summer, ChefSuite features 16 rentable spaces for edible entrepreneurs to work their magic and will offer tenants assistance in multiple aspects of dining industry operations. (Richmond magazine)

On the Horizon

Following the closure of Nutty Buttery Cafe, another sweet tenant is preparing to revive the Carver space. Longtime stylist Chastity Rodriguez-Hise is set to bring the treats with her bakery, Pies and Cakes, which she hopes to introduce by July. (Richmond BizSense)

Baltimore-style pit beef barbecue, Texas two-step dance lessons and 1970s vibes are in the works for a forthcoming Fan bar and eatery. Dubbed the Get Tight Lounge, the venture is backed by former Fuzzy Cactus owner Drew Schlegel and current En Su Boca owner Randy O’Dell. (Richmond BizSense)

They say everything is bigger in the Lone Star State. With 11,000 square feet of restaurant space, Texas-based Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will open its first Virginia outpost at Short Pump Town Center next year. (News release)

With restaurants in Fairfax, Alexandria, Baltimore and Richmond, James Beard Award-nominated chef Peter Chang will finally make his first foray into the nation’s capital. The famed restaurateur revealed plans to expand his Sichuan empire into Dupont Circle with the dine-in and carryout concept Chang Chang. (Washingtonian)

ICYMI

Citing mounting financial pressures related to the pandemic, Pacific island-inspired Perch closed its doors after Memorial Day weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Cereal, ice cream and exotic toppings are in store at One Way Market’s cool sister concept. Just in time to offer sweet relief during the dog days of summer, look for One Way Goodies and Ice Cream to start scooping this month in Jackson Ward. (Richmond magazine)

Lavender is in bloom, and the purple perennial is making waves in the kitchen and in cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Celebrating eight years, Ardent Craft Ales is throwing down for its annual Leigh Street block party on June 11. The all-day affair promises suds from guest breweries, a hefty lineup of live music and food trucks paired with plenty of Ardent pints. P.S.: Been curious about what’s cooking with the yet-to-open Eazzy Burger? The patty-forward concept from the owners of Ardent and neighboring ZZQ will offer a sneak peek on Saturday.

RVA Love

Richmond recently gained national press for its devotion to the tangy condiment that has a cult-like following, Duke’s mayonnaise, following a flash tattoo event at Yellow Bird Tattoo in the Fan, where loyal fans got branded with sayings such as "Death Before Hellman’s." (Vice)

Landing on the recently released list of go-to smoky pit stops on Thrillist, ZZQ joins barbecue giants from Rodney Scott’s to Franklin Barbecue as some of the country’s top ’cue contenders.

TikTok famous? Former Pop’s Market on Grace owner Josh Cartwright and his girlfriend and Birdie’s barista Gray Fultz, can officially check that off the bucket list. In a very 2022 moment, Fultz’s reel on how to build the perfect Italian grinder went viral with over 36,000 views. (Axios Richmond)

Upcoming Events