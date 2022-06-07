× Expand Bryant's Dry Cider Blue Ras Sour (Photo courtesy Bryant's Dry Cider)

It’s possible that the sudden downpour of lemonade and Popsicles every June during childhood paved the way for our profound urge for something sweet this time of year, but we’re older now, and we’re … well, not as sweet. And neither are the beverages we crave. Area breweries and cider makers answer the call this summer, with crisp, spicy and sour notes balancing out their array of offerings.

Blue Ras Sour (May 14), Bryant’s Basic Cidzer (May 28)

One of Bryant’s seasonal specialties, the Blue Ras Sour has been available since mid-May. Aged in sour beer barrels and then can-soured, the dry, blueberry-raspberry blend is a sweet-tart lover’s dream, though Bryant’s doesn't use any added sugar. Bryant’s Basic is a peach-flavored cider-seltzer hybrid — a light, fragrant choice for a little day drinking by the river.

Firecracker (June 1)

Firecracker is a strong, spicy, svelte contender for the summer nectar of choice. Made in collaboration with Catoctin Creek Distilling Co., this dessert cider uses a custom fresh baby ginger eau de vie (unnamed brandy), and tropical notes from Virginia Gold Rush apples sparkle through its distinctive warmth. At 16% ABV and 15% residual sugar, this bottle of sunshine is post-meal perfection.

× Expand Ardent's Fourth Anniversary Block Party (Photo courtesy Ardent Craft Ales)

Honey Ginger (June 9), Anniversary Saison Blanc (June 11)

A dearly beloved dog days favorite and a dry, crisp refresher from Ardent are coming hop-heads' way. First up is their Honey Ginger spiced ale, which delivers balanced notes of ginger, soft foam and a deceptive 7.8% ABV. Next up is Saison Blanc, a saison conditioned with sauvignon blanc grape must and aged in wine barrels; it debuts June 11, at their Eighth Anniversary Block Party.

Monkey's Uncle (June 4)

If you haven’t sipped a Monkey’s Uncle from COTU in seasons past, you’re in for a sudsy treat, as early adopters will tell you: Laced with lemongrass (locally grown by Village Garden), the Belgian-style Tripel is becoming not just a brewery favorite, but a regional one. A tad of sweetness shimmers through this hoppy, fruity, boozy 9.5% ABV delight that has a surprisingly light body.