5 Faves: Pickled Pink

× Expand Early Mountain Vineyards 2021 Rosé (Photo courtesy Early Mountain Vineyards)

1. Upper Shirley Vineyards 2020 Sparkling Rosé

$36 at Upper Shirley Vineyards

Flavors of tart cranberry and strawberry can uplift any picnic, and both are found in this sparkling aperitif of sangiovese crafted by celebrated winemaker Michael Shaps. A partnership with Palate Picnics means visitors can nosh and perch in style along the riverbank.

2. Lightwell Survey Wines 2021 Strange Collapse Rosé

$26 at Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop

Roughly half of this rosé is composed of the white hybrid grape vidal blanc, in addition to petit manseng, along with chambourcin and noriet, which thrive in the Shenandoah Valley. A core of wet river rocks, watermelon and a touch of creamy orange from grape-skin contact makes this an interesting, lively sipper.

3. Early Mountain Vineyards 2021 Rosé

$22 at RichWine

RichWine co-owner Lance Lemon helped vinify this Bordeaux-influenced rosé with a heavy hand of merlot, as well as a soupçon of malbec, cabernet franc, petit verdot and syrah. This selection bursts with notes of strawberry and grapefruit.

4. Barboursville Vineyards 2020 Allegrante Rosé

$36 at Bartizan

Petite sirah and nebbiolo make for a fuller-bodied, dry, red-wine-like rosé that can hold up for several years. Allegrante is named for a thoroughbred horse of former Gov. James Barbour, the original owner of the Barboursville estate.

5. Funktastic Meads Ballroom Blitz

$27 at Funktastic Meads

A unique fermentable, mead is closer in style and ABV to wine than to beer. Funktastic Meads’ berry-packed, magenta-hued Ballroom Blitz is a crowd-pleaser and pays homage to The Sweet’s iconic song used in “Wayne’s World.”