Richmond Food News: Week of June 3-7

× Expand Plan to get your hands on a souvlaki bowl (above) and other made-to-order food and grab-and-go items when Stella's Grocery opens its fourth location in the city in The Hill Standard, the forthcoming South Side shopping center anchored by The Veil Brewing Co. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Dynamic Duo

Early birds and night owls, rejoice and say goodbye to limiting coffee shop hours. You’ll soon be able to get the buzz of your choice daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. when Fuel Pump opens in Carytown this weekend. The former 10 Italian Cafe space has been revamped into a rustic-meets-industrial coffee and wine bar serving locally sourced bites, and the owners hope it establishes itself as a neighborhood outpost. (Richmond magazine)

A Bite of Broad Appetit

If you didn’t make it to the 12th annual Broad Appetit, don’t fret, I came ready to feast and brought my camera to capture all the fare and fanfare. You may not be able to experience the addictive nature of Maple & Pine’s chicken-fried morels — winner of the Best Dish award — but you can stare longingly at the screen and relive the event, which drew one of its largest crowds to date and raised approximately $20,000 for Feed More. (Richmond magazine)

Market Finds

Heading to the South of the James Market is a Saturday tradition for many Richmonders, during which you are bound to run into someone you know. Writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down a collection of tasty farmers market offerings from vendors making their first summer-season appearances this year, from farm shares to pillowy Venezuelan street snacks and a plant-based butter that pairs perfectly with summer veggies. (Richmond magazine)

Broadfork Farm

Organic farmers, Old World-style bakers, biology graduates — what else are the power couple behind Chesterfield’s Broadfork Farm hiding up their sleeves? Meet Dan Gagnon and Janet Aardema, producing dozens of varieties of veggies, herbs and flowers with a focus on quality and longevity. (Richmond magazine)

Stella’s Grocery Heads South

The Hill Standard, a forthcoming development on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond's South Side anchored by The Veil Brewing Co., is adding a Stella’s Grocery to its bustling culinary lineup, which already features Pepe’s, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. and Charm School ice cream. Hopefully folks in the neighborhood will invite their downtown friends along to sip a Never Never Forever Forever and savor matriarch Stella Dikos' famed spanakopita. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Fresh on the Scene

Shockoe Bottom continues to experience an influx of new life with the opening of Oak & Apple at 1814 E. Main St. on Thursday, June 6. Barbecue, a woman-led pit and a bounty of cider are at the forefront of the venture, and did we mention the pup-friendly patio? (Richmond magazine)

They say variety is the spice of life, and that’s exactly what the owners of Switch, a 7,200-square-foot pop-up bar opening Thursday, June 6, at 13 W. Broad St., hope entices guests. The space features two bar areas with ever-changing themes, decor, and cocktail and snack menus.

Sheep Hill Bistro is set to open on Saturday, June 15, in the former Magpie space in Carver. The executive chef and co-owner, previously of Hanover Tavern and the Commonwealth Club, says she hopes to shed light on the history of the neighborhood and plans to serve familiar comfort food. (Richmond BizSense)

Brew News

It seems that in the beer world, cans are having a moment. Last week, Vasen Brewing Co. launched can distribution — just in time for summer days spent frolicking by the river — and this week, Isley Brewing Co. began canning its celebrated peanut butter porter, Choosy Mother, for the first time in the six years they’ve been open. Isley also plans to roll out a new 40-person patio in the next few weeks. (Richmond BizSense)

North Side’s first brewery, Tabol, has announced a partnership with The Daily Menu, an eatery located on nearby Chamberlayne Avenue known for its affordable, bar-style bites such as wings and crispy chicken sandwiches. Food trucks will continue to make appearances, but imbibers at Tabol now have a reliable source of sustenance.

ICYMI

The summer of soft serve is upon us — Charm School plans to introduce vegan and dairy soft-serve ice cream in the coming weeks. The introduction serves as sneak peek of sorts for the forthcoming Charm School Study Hall in South Side, which will be centered around the softer, creamier version of the cool confection.

Head to Brewer’s Cafe and “Stay Woke” with an orange, carrot and pineapple fresh pressed-juice, or get creative and BYOJ — build your own juice. The shop recently added juice to its lineup of offerings; find it at the Manchester location and inside the newly opened Market at 25th.

The Southern Kitchen in Shockoe Bottom is making the move to Second Street in Jackson Ward to become a ground-floor tenant at Eggleston Plaza, a mixed-use development on the former site of the Eggleston Hotel. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Can you even claim Virginia as home if you don’t eat pimento cheese? Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, based out of South Hill but found at markets around the city, was featured in an article in USA Today’s travel magazine, Go Escape, about the ubiquitous Southern snack. I may or may not eat Birdie's olive and jalapeño flavors straight from the tub. No judgement, please.

Shout-out to the trio of chef-owners at Richmond's Longoven, Andrew Manning, Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy-Phelan, who are all headed to the coveted James Beard House on Monday, June 10, to participate in Chefs to Watch: Food & Friends. The dinner showcases the power of collaboration among like-minded individuals in the food world, with the culinary team for the evening chosen by James Beard Award-winning chef Steven Satterfield of Miller Union restaurant in Atlanta.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …