5 Faves: Fresh Finds at SOTJ

× Expand The Brekkie Waffles food truck (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Small Family Farm Share

$55 a week at Meredith Farm

This family farm sells eggs, vibrant produce and grass-fed beef, along with chicken and pork, at their SOTJ stand, but subscribing to their farm share takes the struggle out of shopping.

2. South African Sausage Waffle

$12 at Brekkie Belgian-Style Waffles

Gluten-free and made to order, these airy waffles puff and steam perfectly. Sample classic South African flavor combinations in the spicy sausage waffle, blanketed with both tamarind and Sriracha mayo glazes.

3. Domino Arepa

$6 at Happy Arepas

These warm, pillowy corn cakes that are griddled and split then stuffed with black beans and fresh, salty white cheese are staple snacks in Venezuela. The Happy Arepas food truck parks weekly at SOTJ.

4. Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.50 at Prufrock Artisanal Goods & Services (serves two)

Chef-owner CeCe Cooper, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and Air Force veteran, specializes in grab-and-go meals. She offers over 100 options so you can stock dinner for the week, but it’s her creamy, savory chicken tikka masala I crave.

5. Nutter

$5 at UnMoo

Use this slow-cultured, plant-based spread, made with cashews and coconut, that mimics the taste and mouthfeel of dense, creamy European butters to saute veggies, enrobe fish or slather across your morning toast.