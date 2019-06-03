Recap: Broad Appetit 2019

Broad Appetit returned for its 12th year, bringing small plates from area chefs to the streets of Richmond | Photos by Eileen Mellon

We came, we saw, we ate. An estimated 40,000 people — one of the largest crowds to date — descended onto Broad Street on Sunday, June 2, to sample $4 small plates from area chefs and businesses for the 12th annual Broad Appetit benefiting hunger relief charity Feed More. The daylong feast, which was formed when a small group of community-oriented individuals wanted to highlight Richmond's food and art scenes, has blossomed into one of the most diverse culinary gatherings in the city. 

"This year we definitely had everything working in our favor and had the same wonderful crowd that we do each year,“ says event coordinator Tracey Leverty. “The restaurants help us keep it new and fresh each year because we have such an ever-changing restaurant scene.”

This year, with sunny Sunday weather and the addition of credit card sales, Broad Appetit organizers estimate that the event raised $20,000 for Feed More, a $5,000 increase from 2018. Final numbers are still being determined. 

