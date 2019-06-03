Recap: Broad Appetit 2019

We came, we saw, we ate. An estimated 40,000 people — one of the largest crowds to date — descended onto Broad Street on Sunday, June 2, to sample $4 small plates from area chefs and businesses for the 12th annual Broad Appetit benefiting hunger relief charity Feed More. The daylong feast, which was formed when a small group of community-oriented individuals wanted to highlight Richmond's food and art scenes, has blossomed into one of the most diverse culinary gatherings in the city.

"This year we definitely had everything working in our favor and had the same wonderful crowd that we do each year,“ says event coordinator Tracey Leverty. “The restaurants help us keep it new and fresh each year because we have such an ever-changing restaurant scene.”

× Expand Dishes for Broad Appetit are judged by a panel of restaurateurs, food business owners and food writers, who determine winners for Best Main Dish, Best Healthy Dish and Best Dessert.

× Expand Maple & Pine, inside Quirk Hotel and led by Executive Chef David Dunlap, had its eyes on the prize, or should we say prizes, and took home awards for the fourth year in a row. The restaurant received the Best Dish award for its chicken-fried morels accompanied by asparagus, a pickled ramp salad and hot sauce.

× Expand The runner-up for Best Dish was first-time Broad Appetit participant Aloi, with a light, simple and texturally pleasing shrimp crostini that judges said was the perfect snack for walking and eating.

× Expand Chefs from Maple & Pine plate desserts at the festival.

× Expand For the second year straight, Maple & Pine was awarded Best Dessert. The restaurant won for an almond and strawberry cake with a rhubarb compote and anise creme fraiche that was moist, seasonal and creative. One judge noted: "We had a lot of cakes, but this one was memorable."

× Expand The runner-up for Best Dessert was Max’s on Broad with pillowy donuts.

× Expand Broad Street was transformed into a marketplace of affordable small plates from restaurants and businesses in the area.

× Expand The winner for Best Healthy Dish was the Graduate Richmond hotel for its spicy marinated shrimp tacos served with tequila- and agave-pickled onions and shaved butter lettuce, topped with cilantro-lime crema. The judges said that the portions were generous, the presentation was beautiful, and the tacos were fresh and provided an ideal balance of spice and acidity.

× Expand Each year an award is given for Best Ambiance, highlighting a vendor who brings flair and originality to their booth. The 2019 winner was Tio Pablo for its bright and playful space, adorned with colorful umbrellas that created a welcoming and friendly vibe.

× Expand Local chefs battled at The Chef Showdown in the Streets demo, led by Robey Martin (pictured) of the "Eat It, Virginia!" podcast and CBS 6 along with Slow Food RVA founder John Haddad. The lineup included Tye Hall of T&R Catering, Evan Campbell of The Stables, Jon Martin of Pasture, and chef-owner of Tiny Victory Ian Merryman.

× Expand Chef Evan Campbell of The Stables created this tofu dish for his round of the competition, where he faced off against Jon Martin of Pasture. Each chef was required to make a vegetarian dish.

× Expand Evan Campbell (foreground) and Jon Martin (background) competing onstage

× Expand With this pasta dish, Jon Martin of Pasture beat Evan Campbell of The Stables to move forward to the final round. Martin then competed against Tiny Victory's Ian Merryman, a first-time participant. Merryman emerged victorious from the Iron Chef-style challenge.

× Expand Cam Cooper of iPower 92.1 helped emcee the chef competition.

× Expand Old Original Bookbinders sampled simple yet classic roast beef sliders that were a crowd favorite.

× Expand Chef Ida MaMusu of Africanne on Main had a line at her booth all day for folks seeking out her fried catfish and plantains.

× Expand Temple, recipient of the Best Global Cuisine award at the 2019 Elbys, served dumplings and papaya salad during the event.

× Expand Lucy's Restaurant in Jackson Ward is a longtime participant in Broad Appetit.

× Expand Boka Tako dished out a variety of specialty tacos.

× Expand Roasted oysters from first-time participant Salt Box Oyster Co.

× Expand Sunny Baweja, chef-owner of Lehja, prepared chaat. Last year at Broad Appetit Lehja won Best Dish and Best Healthy Dish.

× Expand Banana and toffee pudding from food truck Wigglestick Barbecue.

× Expand Charred spring green seasonal salad from Rappahannock

× Expand Puppies joined in the festivities at the pet- and kid-friendly event.

× Expand Everyday Gourmet served salmon cakes with a cous cous salad.

× Expand Broad Appetit hosted a handful of local artists who provided live tunes.

This year, with sunny Sunday weather and the addition of credit card sales, Broad Appetit organizers estimate that the event raised $20,000 for Feed More, a $5,000 increase from 2018. Final numbers are still being determined.