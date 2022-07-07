Richmond Food News: July 7-13

× Expand Hungry for the latest in Richmond dining news? Head below for the scoop. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Cultural Exchange

A newly debuted culinary series channels all the soul-warming cheeriness viewers love from shows such as “The Great British Bake Off” — even cooler, it was filmed right outside of Richmond. Produced in partnership with VPM, Virginia’s home for public media, “The Great American Recipe” airs on PBS this summer and showcases the stories behind the recipes of home cooks from across the country. (Richmond magazine)

Shh, Pass It On

While most people pack extra socks when they travel, Willoughby Obenchain packs his pizza pans. Causing chatter on the local pie circuit, his Detroit-style pop-up, Secret Squares, is steadily becoming a household name. The Virginia native and avid Phish fan puts texture — a distinctly crispy crust is a hallmark of the style — and attention to detail high on his list. (Richmond magazine)

In Mourning

A long-standing Fan bar and restaurant was the site of a deadly shooting over the July Fourth holiday weekend. On Sunday evening, while on the patio of City Dogs, 36-year-old Kyle Stoner, a regular at the Main Street eatery, was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound. Described by friends as empathetic and an amazing father, Stoner worked in restaurants including The Conch Republic and most recently Buz & Ned’s Real Barbecue. An arrest has been made, and City Dogs reopened on July 6. (Richmond Times-Dispatch and WTVR)

Movin’ On

The Grace Street building once home to the family-owned bakeshop known for its boxed lunches, Sally Bell’s Kitchen, which opened there nearly 100 years ago and has since moved to 2337 W. Broad St., was recently demolished to make way for a future VCU dorm. (Richmond BizSense)

Billy Pie has bid farewell to its brick-and-mortar eatery at Patterson and Three Chopt. The venture from owner Billy Fallen will be amping up its production of frozen pizzas but can still be found dishing out fresh pies during brewery hours at Basic City Beer Co. in Manchester.

Europa Crust is moving to fresh digs at 5423 W. Broad St. and will host a soft opening on July 22.

Mark Those Calendars

The Happily Natural Festival, led by food justice advocate Duron Chavis, is launching a Garden Literary Series focused on uniting young people through reading while rooting them in gardening. The free series kicks off July 13 at Brook Road Youth Farm. P.S.: Tickets are currently on sale for the next Feast de Resistance, a three-course vegan farm-to-table dinner and urban garden tour.

Glizzies are having a moment. Horne Dogs, the pop-up dedicated to franks and funny puns, plans to host an event at The Veil Brewing Co.’s Forest Hill Avenue location July 24.

ICYMI

One of the first of its kind locally, newly minted Carytown bottle shop Point 5 is stocked with a range of spirits, refreshing rosés and crisp brews — all minus the booze. (Richmond magazine)

Showcasing Hanover heirloom ’maters in all their glory, the Summer Supper Somm dinner series is officially in action, making pit stops at 22 restaurants across the region. (Richmond magazine)

Fleshy, juicy and delicious, mangoes are tropical treasures, and we’re here to provide a little wisdom behind the stone fruit, including where to find a mangonada sno-ball, which has been dubbed "fun in a cup." (Richmond magazine)

Grab yourself a couple pints of bloobs and check out this recipe from JC Desserts to make a blueberry trifle that screams summertime. (Richmond magazine)

The unofficial mantra of summer: cold and carbonated. From an Aperol spritz meets Paloma tipple to a lemon drop-inspired twist, we’ve rounded up a collection of places to enjoy refreshing sips, plus recipes for home hangs. (Richmond magazine)

Manchester’s Jubilee is introducing brunch into the mix starting this weekend, available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hatch Local's Fat Kid Sandwiches has launched a Cheesesteak Emporium menu for the summer dedicated to cheesesteaks, with the exception of a tomato sammie.

The owners of River City Diner are expanding their portfolio of eateries. With a duo of restaurants under their belt, Mick Fleck and son-in-law Jared Shanks are bring Teriyaki Madness to Winterfield Crossing in October. (Richmond BizSense)

Celebrating Virginia apples in adult beverage form, a new digital cider trail that encourages imbibers to explore the 29 cideries in the state launched this week. The tour de cider from the American Cider Association invites people to check into cideries, share their selections and much more. (News release)

RVA Love

Sunny Baweja’s Lehja — with a list of over 400 bottles — joined Longoven as a recent recipient of a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

