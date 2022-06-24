Ingredient: Mango

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

MANGO BASICS

Buying: Fresh, ripe mangoes will have a slight give when gently squeezed. Depending on the type of mango, you may also find somewhat wrinkly skin (Ataulfo) or a fragrant perfume (Haden).

Cooking: Mangoes work well in both sweet and savory dishes, bringing bright tropical flavor to smoothies, cocktails and salads. The sour Tommy Atkins variety adds tartness to pickles and chutneys.

TROPICAL TASTE

An island superfood, mangoes are loaded with vitamin C and are a sneaky source of fiber. Whether it’s the yellow Ataulfo or the reddish-orange Haden, you can find mangoes year-round at most supermarkets, but hit international groceries for a better selection.

AROUND RVA

North End Juice Co.: A germ-busting tonic of juice, the Flu Fighter blends mango, pine-apple and orange with turmeric- and ginger-spiked wellness shots.

Suzy Sno: The mangonada sno-ball is fun in a cup — mango ice with a chamoy center, topped with diced mango, Tajin, plus a chamoy drizzle and gummy worm.

Mochinut: A cross between a Japanese rice cake and a traditional doughnut, the vibrant mango-flavored mochinut is adorned with a dusting of nonpareil sprinkles.

“Whenever I eat a mango or cook with one, I’m taken right back to carefree days around family.” —Keya Wingfield, owner of Keya & Co. baking studio

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Photo courtesy Keya Wingfield

Mango Snack Cake

By Keya Wingfield, owner of Keya & Co. baking studio

When Keya Wingfield was growing up in Mumbai, she and her family would travel annually to their mango farm and enjoy a bit of peace and quiet outside the city. Twice a year, the family would get 50-pound sacks of mangoes delivered to their flat, which meant that coming up with a plan for these summer fruits was imperative. Here, Wingfield shares a recipe for a mango snack cake that comes together in a snap without a mixer.

1/4 cup almond flour

3/4 cup fine semolina

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup fresh mango puree, about 2 medium mangoes

3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

Generous pinch of salt

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Line a 5- or 6-inch cake pan with parchment, then grease and flour. Pour batter in the cake pan and bake at 350 for 35 to 45 minutes. If using a 6-inch pan, baking time may be lower by eight to 10 minutes.

Allow the cake to come to room temperature, serve with whipped cream and fresh mango slices or just a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Look out for Keya & Co.’s next mango shake pop-up. Follow Keya & Co. on Instagram for dates.